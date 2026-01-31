KVS NVS Answer key 2026 OUT For Tier-1: Check Link, How To Download Response Sheet, PDF, And Key Details

KVS NVS Answer Key 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment authorities have released the provisional answer keys along with scanned OMR response sheets for the Tier-I examination conducted for various teaching and non-teaching posts through the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can now view their attempted OMR sheets and the provisional answer keys on the official CBSE portal by logging in with their roll number and date of birth.

KVS NVS Answer Key 2026: Answer Key And OMR Sheet Details

The KVS and NVS recruitment examination was held on January 10 and January 11, 2026, to fill over 14,833 teaching and non-teaching vacancies across different categories. To ensure transparency in the evaluation process, CBSE has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with scanned images of candidates’ OMR answer sheets for verification.

KVS NVS Answer Key 2026: Objection Window And Fee Structure

Candidates who find any discrepancies in the provisional answer keys can raise objections through the same login window. Each challenge must be submitted with a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000 per question. Only objections submitted online within the prescribed timeframe and accompanied by the required fee will be considered.

Challenges sent through email, post, or any other offline mode will not be accepted. All valid objections will be reviewed by subject experts before finalising the answer keys.

KVS NVS Answer Key 2026: Result Preparation And Refund Policy

The results of the examination will be prepared strictly on the basis of the final answer keys approved by subject experts. Candidates will not receive individual updates regarding the status of their objections. In cases where a challenge is found to be valid, the corresponding fee will be refunded to the candidate after the declaration of results. No further grievances related to the answer keys will be entertained once the final results are announced.

How To Download KVS NVS Answer Key 2026

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KVS NVS Answer Key 2026 link

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the provisional answer key and scanned OMR sheet

Step 5: Save the documents for future reference

The direct link to access the KVS NVS teaching and non-teaching answer key 2026 is cbseit.in/cbse/2026/kvjnvkey/. The recruitment notification for these posts was issued in November 2025, and applications were accepted as per the schedule notified by CBSE.

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 RELEASED For February 2nd, 3rd Exams: Here’s How To Download, Link, Steps, And Important Details