MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

The MP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Result 2026 by MPESB has been declared for the first phase of the examination process.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 13, 2026 16:47:40 IST

The MP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Result 2026 by MPESB has been declared for the first phase of the examination process. Candidates who appeared for the MP Police Sub-Inspector 2026 examination are advised to check their results through the official MPESB website.

The merit list and individual score cards have been released as part of the official result. Candidates can also check their performance and eligibility to move forward in the recruitment process.

This year more than 5,734 candidates have qualified for the preliminary stage of Sub-Inspector and Subedar recruitment examination. 

The Sub-Inspector recruitment examination was conducted from January 16 to 21, 2026, at a number of examination centres across the state.

Result declaration is a significant milestone of the ongoing Sub-Inspector and Subedar recruitment process in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department.

What is the MP Police SI Result 2026

The MP Police SI Result 2026 is for the candidates who appeared for the written examination by MPESB earlier this year. The result is for the candidates who have passed for next stage of recruitment. The result is published as a merit list and scorecard which has marks scored by candidates. 
Candidates who are selected for the next process have been shortlisted as per the cut-off marks. Candidates are requested to verify their marks and name in the scorecard after downloading the result.

How to check MP Police SI Result 2026 online

Candidates can easily access their results by following a few simple steps on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board. Candidates should first navigate to the official website of MPESB. After arriving on the home site, they need to go to the “Results” section.

Candidates should then choose the link for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test result from the list of available results. On clicking the link, the candidate will be redirected to the login page. On the login page, candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth in the format asked for. 

Candidates also have to type the security code generated through the first two letters of their mother’s name and the last four digits of their Aadhaar number. After typing the captcha code displayed on the screen, candidates can click on the search button to view their result. 

The scorecard will then appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference. The result has been released in the form of a merit list along with the scorecards, which indicate the marks obtained by each candidate. 

Shortlisted candidates for further evaluation include only those candidates who have obtained the minimum marks. Candidates should check their marks and details after downloading the result.

What details are mentioned in the MP Police SI scorecard

The scorecard released by MPESB contains a few details which are relevant for the candidate’s performance in the exam. The scorecard typically contains the candidate’s name, roll number, marks scored and the candidate’s qualifying status.

The merit list released by the board also contains the category-wise qualifying candidates. Reports have emerged that a separate list has been released for the 87 per cent category and the 13 per cent unreserved category.

The qualifying candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes category can also see their respective qualifying lists released by the board.

What happens after the MP Police SI Result 2026

Candidates who have cleared the first phase of the recruitment process will move forward to the next stages, which may include physical tests, document verification, and further evaluation depending on the recruitment guidelines.

MPESB is expected to release detailed instructions for the upcoming stages of the selection process on its official website in the coming days.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the next steps in the recruitment process and related announcements.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 4:47 PM IST
