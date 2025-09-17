NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, on September 17, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the round 2 allotment result PDF from their official website. The exam conducting authorities have announced the revised schedule for NEET counselling 2025, Round 2 at mcc.nic.in.

In the latest updates for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2, there are 1,134 recently added MBBS and BDS seats available, 7,088 virtual vacant seats, and 13,501 open seats in the MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. Candidates can also check their round 2 result on their official site.

How to Check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section

Step 3: Click on the NEET UG round 2 allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the NEET UG roll number and password

Step 5: The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

NEET UG Counselling Seat Re-allotment Procedure 2025

Candidates can follow the procedure for NEET counselling 2025 for undergraduate programmes.

Step 1: Register and pay the fees.

Step 2: Fill in and lock the choice.

Step 3: Seat allotment.

Step 4: Report to the allotted Medical/Dental College

Step 5: Re-allotment of vacant seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates have to keep the following documents handy while registering for NEET UG counselling.

NEET Admit Card

NEET 2025 scorecard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport-size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG 2025: Counselling Rounds

The NEET UG 2025 counselling rounds are given below:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3/Mop-up Round

Stray Vacancy Round