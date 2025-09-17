NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Education > NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, on September 17, 2025. The exam conducting authorities have announced the revised schedule for NEET counselling 2025, Round 2 at mcc.nic.in.  In the latest updates for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2, there are 1,134 recently added MBBS and BDS seats available, 7,088 virtual vacant seats, and 13,501 open seats in the MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. Candidates can also check their round 2 result on their official site.

The MCC will be releasing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today. (Representative Image: Official Website)
The MCC will be releasing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 17, 2025 12:07:55 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, on September 17, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the round 2 allotment result PDF from their official website. The exam conducting authorities have announced the revised schedule for NEET counselling 2025, Round 2 at mcc.nic.in. 

In the latest updates for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2, there are 1,134 recently added MBBS and BDS seats available, 7,088 virtual vacant seats, and 13,501 open seats in the MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. Candidates can also check their round 2 result on their official site. 

How to Check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC 
Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section
Step 3: Click on the NEET UG round 2 allotment result link
Step 4: Enter the NEET UG roll number and password
Step 5: The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference

NEET UG Counselling Seat Re-allotment Procedure 2025

Candidates can follow the procedure for NEET counselling 2025 for undergraduate programmes.

Step 1: Register and pay the fees.
Step 2: Fill in and lock the choice.
Step 3: Seat allotment.
Step 4: Report to the allotted Medical/Dental College
Step 5: Re-allotment of vacant seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates have to keep the following documents handy while registering for NEET UG counselling.

  • NEET Admit Card
  • NEET 2025 scorecard
  • Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
  • Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
  • ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
  • Eight passport-size photographs
  • Provisional Allotment Letter
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG 2025: Counselling Rounds 

The NEET UG 2025 counselling rounds are given below:
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3/Mop-up Round
Stray Vacancy Round

Tags: mcc nic inneetneet ugNEET UG CounsellingNEET UG Counselling 2025NEET UG Counselling checkNEET UG Counselling official websiteNEET UG Counselling roundsneet ug examneet ug matrixneet ug seat matrix

RELATED News

IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: How to Download with Direct Link
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 182 Assistant Prosecution Officer Vacancies
Assure VS Ensure VS Insure: Know the Difference and Use Them Right
Should You Worry? CBSE Issues Direction On Eligibility Norms To Appear For Board Exams, Details Here
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
"Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain": Rishi Sunak on PM Modi's 75th birthday
Here Are 5 Google Gemini AI Prompts For The Perfect Bridal Makeup!
Who is the Star Kid Fired From Debut Film, Replaced By Rani Mukerji, Struggling To Pay Rent?
Anupam Kher shares emotional, heartfelt video message for PM Modi on his 75th birthday
CapCut Pro APK Download Without Watermark Pro Editing | CapCut.Pro.in
Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Reunite In Thrilling ‘Homebound’ Trailer – Fans Can’t Wait For The Drama!
"Indian team, BCCI and Govt aligned, everything depends on situation": Irfan Pathan on Asia Cup handshake row
Mohammad Yousuf Defends ‘Pig’ Remark At SuryaKumar Yadav, Fans Demand Apology
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

QUICK LINKS