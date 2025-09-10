NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Out at newindia.co.in: Direct Link to Download Admit Card

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Out: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their call letters from the official website, www.newindia.co.in. Candidates must carry their admit card before appearing for the NIACL AO Preliminary Exam.

How to Download NIACL AO Admit Card 2025

Visit the official NIACL website: www.newindia.co.in. Click on the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage. Locate and click on the “NIACL AO Admit Card 2025” link. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format). Check the details displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and print it. It is advisable to keep extra copies.

Direct Link to Download NIACL AO Admit Card 2025- Download NIACL AO Admit Card 2025

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025: Important Dates

NICAL AO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Events Dates Official Notification Release Date 7th August 2025 NIACL AO Apply Online Begins 7th August 2025 Last date to submit the application form 30th August 2025 NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 9th September 2025 Phase-I Online Examination (Prelims) 14th September 2025

NIACL AO Admit Card 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for the post of NIACL AO is done through three stages: prelims exam (Phase 1), mains exam (Phase 2), and an interview. Candidates need to qualify at each stage to be eligible to be appointed to the post of NIACL AO.