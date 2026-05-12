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Home > Education News > PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the date for the declaration of the Class 12 board examination results.

PSEB Class 12 Results 2026
PSEB Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 09:39 IST

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the date for announcing the Punjab Board Class 12 marksheet. The students who appeared for PSEB Class 12 exams will be able to check their marksheet online on May 13, 2026, from the official website, pseb.ac.in. The exact time for the result announcement has not yet been announced by the board. However, the result will be declared by board officials through a press conference before the scorecards are launched on the official website for online results. A total of 2.84 lakh students appeared for PSEB Class 12 exams this year, which were conducted in almost 2,200 examination centres across the state.

How will PSEB Class 12 results be announced

The result will be announced by the Punjab School Education Board for PSEB Class 12 through a press conference. Board officials are expected to release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, stream-wise performance and topper names during the announcement of results.

After the press conference, the result link will be launched on the official website of PSEB to enable students to download their marksheet online.

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Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to avoid any last-minute delay in result declaration.

How to check PSEB 12th Result 2026 online

Students can download their Punjab Board Class 12 marksheet online on the official website pseb.ac.in by following the below steps:

  • Go to the official website pseb.ac.in
  • Click on the “PSEB 12th Result 2026” link present on the official website’s home page.
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number or registration details
  • Click on the Submit button
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the marksheet and keep it in your records.

Students are also advised to take a printout of the provisional marksheet till the original is issued by their schools.

When were the PSEB Class 12 exams conducted

Punjab Board Class 12 written exams were held between 17th Feb 2026 and 04th Apr 2026 in offline mode at various centres in Punjab.

This year lakhs of students of science, commerce and arts streams appeared in board exams. Result declaration will be a milestone for students getting admission to their preferred undergraduate courses and competitive entrance exams.

What details will be mentioned on the scorecard

The online marksheet will contain everything, like the name of the student, candidate roll number, subject-wise marks and total marks, qualification and division secured. Students should verify the correctness of all details appearing in the scorecard once downloaded. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school or Punjab School Education Board authorities. The board will share further information after the results declaration about re-evaluation, compartment exams and original certificate release.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps
Tags: PSEB 12th Result 2026PSEB 12th Result datePSEB Class 12 Result 2026PSEB resultPunjab Board 12th Result 2026

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PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

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PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps
PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps
PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps
PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

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