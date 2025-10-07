LIVE TV
PSEB Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Punjab Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Results | Punjab Board Latest Updates

PBSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has recently released the Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the successfully conducted PSEB Matriculation (10th) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) Exam and Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) Exam can now download the result using roll number or name through the official website pseb.ac.in.

PBSEB announces Punjab Board Class 10th & 12th Supplementary Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 7, 2025 12:13:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Candidates who appeared for the successfully conducted PSEB Matriculation (10th) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) Exam and Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional (Supplementary & Open School – Block 2) Exam can now download the result using roll number or name through the official website pseb.ac.in

How to Download PBSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025?

PBSEB successfully conducted the Board 10th and 2th Supplementary Exam in August 2025. Candidates can download the PBSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board

Step 2: Scroll down to news

Step 3: Click on Matric/ Senior Secondary supplementary result link

Step 4: Enter the roll number/ name

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2025 – Click Here

PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2025 – Click Here

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 12:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS