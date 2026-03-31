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Home > Education News > Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

12th Class Result 2026 RBSE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, published the RBSE 12th result 2026 today, on March 31. The Rajasthan Education Minister announced the Class 12 RBSE result 2026 via a press meet.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT
Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 31, 2026 10:32:43 IST

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Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

12th Class Result 2026 RBSE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, published the RBSE 12th result 2026 today, on March 31. The Rajasthan Education Minister announced the Class 12 RBSE result 2026 via a press meet. Students can check the RBSE Class 12 results 2026 on the official website,  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

How to Download Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026? 

Students can follow the steps to download Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026: 

  • Open the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 
  • Click on 12th RBSERESULT 2026 
  • Select the stream 
  • Enter roll number 
  • Click Sumbit 
  • 12 RBSE result will appear on the screen 
  • Download the 12TH RBSE Result 2026

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Click Here  

How to Check Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 via SMS? 

For the Arts stream, type RJ12A ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 5676750 / 56263

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For the Science stream, type RJ12S ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 5676750 / 56263

For Commerce stream, type RJ12C ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 5676750 / 56263

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Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

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Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

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Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check RBSE Class 12 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

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