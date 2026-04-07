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Home > Education News > RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Sub-Inspector exam held on April 6 has triggered controversy after reports emerged of strict checks imposed on women candidates at a centre in Rajasthan.

RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral (Via X)
RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 7, 2026 15:54:41 IST

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RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Sub-Inspector exam held on April 6 has triggered controversy after reports emerged of strict checks imposed on women candidates at a centre in Rajasthan.

As part of anti-cheating measures, staff reportedly removed metal buttons from women’s traditional salwar trousers. In some cases, sleeves were cut, sacred threads were snipped, and earrings were taken off to ensure no hidden electronic devices could be used during the exam.

This comes in the backdrop of past exam irregularities, including the cancellation of the 2021 SI recruitment test due to a paper leak. Authorities have since tightened monitoring to prevent the use of tech-based cheating methods.

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Massive Exam Drive With Heavy Surveillance

This year’s exam saw large-scale participation, with over 3.85 lakh candidates appearing across 1,174 centres in the state. Despite the scale, the turnout stood at 61.56 percent.

Officials had put in place strict frisking protocols and multiple layers of checking to ensure a fair and transparent examination process. The focus remained on preventing any possibility of malpractice, especially through concealed gadgets.

Public Reaction Divided Over Measures

Furthermore, the incident has sparked a sharp reaction online, with opinions divided over the steps taken. Some have criticized the actions as excessive and humiliating, particularly for women wearing traditional attire, including those with religious significance.

Others, however, have defended the measures, pointing to previous exam scams and the growing use of advanced technology in cheating. They argue that strict enforcement is necessary to maintain the integrity of competitive exams.

The incident has raised questions about balancing security with dignity, as authorities continue to grapple with preventing malpractice in high-stakes recruitment tests.

ALSO READ: CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule

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RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH
RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH
RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH
RPSC SI Recruitment Exam Row: Staff Cut Buttons From Women’s Clothes To Prevent Cheating; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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