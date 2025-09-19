LIVE TV
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 OUT: Direct Links to Check CBT 1 Zone Wise Cut off Marks | Latest Notification Here

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the RRB NTPC cut-off along with the result and scorecard for the particular stage of RRB NTPC on their official website on September 19, 2025.

Published: September 19, 2025 18:44:47 IST

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the RRB NTPC cut-off along with the result and scorecard for the particular stage of RRB NTPC on their official website on September 19, 2025. Candidates who score above the RRB NTPC cut-off marks will be eligible for document verification. 

RRB NTPC Cut off has been announced with the RRB NTPC result. The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 11,558 vacancies for both Graduate and Undergraduate level posts. The cut-off marks are based on various factors, including the difficulty level of the exam and the overall performance of candidates. 

Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Exam 2025 are eagerly waiting for the release of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Cut Off for Graduate Level posts. Check the zone-wise cut-off marks mentioned below to get an idea of your qualifying chances.

Checking the RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the minimum marks needed to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. These cut-offs are released after every exam cycle, and analysing them category-wise gives a clear idea of the competition level and helps set realistic score goals for better preparation.

Check the RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off CBT 1 for 2019 in the table below:

Zone

General

OBC

SC

ST

Ahmedabad

72.86

64.91

57.23

48.10

Ajmer

77.39

70.93

62.13

59.74

Allahabad

77.49

70.47

62.85

47.02

Bangalore

64.97

57.28

30.10

29.00

Bhopal

72.90

66.31

58.61

51.16

Bhubaneswar

71.91

65.76

53.09

48.79

Bilaspur

68.79

60.70

51.49

50.07

Chandigarh

82.27

71.47

71.87

46.71

Chennai

72.14

69.11

57.67

46.84

Gorakhpur

77.43

69.01

56.63

47.67

Guwahati

66.44

57.11

52.53

52.91

Jammu

68.72

50.88

52.27

38.05

Kolkata

79.50

71.53

67.07

52.92

Malda

61.87

48.42

43.11

31.89

Mumbai

77.05

70.21

63.60

54.95

Muzaffarpur

57.97

45.57

30.06

25.00

Patna

63.03

53.57

38.55

26.69

Ranchi

63.75

57.29

45.48

48.58

Secunderabad

77.72

72.87

63.73

59.13

Siliguri

67.52

56.26

54.31

45.90

Thiruvananthapuram

79.75

75.10

56.14

36.45

Check the RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off CBT 1 for 2021 in the table below:

Region

Old Cut Off

Revised Cut Off

RRB Ranchi

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

Click Here

RRB Chennai

Click Here

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

RRB Secunderabad

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

Click Here

RRB Ahmedabad

Click Here

Click Here

RRB Mumbai

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

RRB Bangalore

Level-2

Level-3

Level-5

Level-6

Level-2

Level-3

Level-5

Level-6

RRB Allahabad

Click Here

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

RRB Ajmer

Click Here

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

RRB Kolkata

Click Here

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Level 6

RRB Patna

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

RRB Guwahati

Click Here

Click Here

RRB Bhubaneswar

Click Here

Click Here

RRB Muzzafarpur

Level-2

Level-3

Level-5

Level-6

Click Here

RRB Bilaspur

Level-2

Level-3

Level-5

Level-6 

Level-2

Level-3

Level-5 

Level-6

RRB Siliguri

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Level 6

Click Here

RRB Malda

Click Here

Click Here

RRB Gorakhpur

Level 2

Level 3

Click Here

RRB Chandigarh

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

Level 2

Level 3

RRB Bhopal

Click Here

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

RRB Jammu & Kashmir

Click Here

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

RRB Trivandrum

Level 2

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

Click Here

How to Check RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025?

The following are the steps to check the RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 on the official website:

  1. Visit the regional RRB NTPC website. 

  2. Go to the Latest Notfication section. 

  3. Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC Cut Off/Result. 

  4. Download the RRB NTPC Cut Off 1015 for future use. 

