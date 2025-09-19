RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 OUT: Direct Links to Check CBT 1 Zone Wise Cut off Marks | Latest Notification Here

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the RRB NTPC cut-off along with the result and scorecard for the particular stage of RRB NTPC on their official website on September 19, 2025. Candidates who score above the RRB NTPC cut-off marks will be eligible for document verification.

RB NTPC Cut Off 2025

RRB NTPC Cut off has been announced with the RRB NTPC result. The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 11,558 vacancies for both Graduate and Undergraduate level posts. The cut-off marks are based on various factors, including the difficulty level of the exam and the overall performance of candidates.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Cut Off 2025

Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Exam 2025 are eagerly waiting for the release of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Cut Off for Graduate Level posts. Check the zone-wise cut-off marks mentioned below to get an idea of your qualifying chances.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off

Checking the RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the minimum marks needed to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. These cut-offs are released after every exam cycle, and analysing them category-wise gives a clear idea of the competition level and helps set realistic score goals for better preparation.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off CBT 1

Check the RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off CBT 1 for 2019 in the table below:

Zone General OBC SC ST Ahmedabad 72.86 64.91 57.23 48.10 Ajmer 77.39 70.93 62.13 59.74 Allahabad 77.49 70.47 62.85 47.02 Bangalore 64.97 57.28 30.10 29.00 Bhopal 72.90 66.31 58.61 51.16 Bhubaneswar 71.91 65.76 53.09 48.79 Bilaspur 68.79 60.70 51.49 50.07 Chandigarh 82.27 71.47 71.87 46.71 Chennai 72.14 69.11 57.67 46.84 Gorakhpur 77.43 69.01 56.63 47.67 Guwahati 66.44 57.11 52.53 52.91 Jammu 68.72 50.88 52.27 38.05 Kolkata 79.50 71.53 67.07 52.92 Malda 61.87 48.42 43.11 31.89 Mumbai 77.05 70.21 63.60 54.95 Muzaffarpur 57.97 45.57 30.06 25.00 Patna 63.03 53.57 38.55 26.69 Ranchi 63.75 57.29 45.48 48.58 Secunderabad 77.72 72.87 63.73 59.13 Siliguri 67.52 56.26 54.31 45.90 Thiruvananthapuram 79.75 75.10 56.14 36.45

How to Check RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025?

