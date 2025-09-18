RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is yet to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examination will be able to check their marks on the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Level exam schedules from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in Computer-Based Test mode.

RRB is yet to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025.
RRB is yet to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 18, 2025 14:19:02 IST

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is yet to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examination will be able to check their marks on the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Level exam schedules from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in Computer-Based Test mode. 

How to Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025?

Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC Result 2025.

  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

  4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

  5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Selection Process 

Stage 1- Computer-Based Test (CBT-1).

Stage 2- Computer-Based Test (CBT-2)

Stage 3- Typing Test (If Required).

Stage 4- Document Verification.

Stage 5- Medical Examination.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Vacancy 

Post Name

Total

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor       

1736

Station Master

994

Good Train Manager

3144

Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist

1507

Senior Clerk Cum Typist

732

Total

8113

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Marking Scheme 

RRB NTPC Graduate Level was held in CBT mode, which consisted of 100 questions and each question carried 1 mark. There is also negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Tags: RRBRRB NTPCRRB NTPC Graduate LevelRRB NTPC Graduate Level exam marking schemeRRB NTPC Graduate level exam resultRRB NTPC Graduate Level ResultRRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result dateRRB NTPC Graduate Level Result downloadRRB NTPC Graduate Level selection processRRB NTPC vacancies

RELATED News

UPSC IFS Main 2025 Timetable OUT: Steps to Check UPSC Indian Forest Service Mains Exam Dates
DUSU Election 2025: Voting Underway, Main Contestants, Result Date & More Details
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
UP Police Exam 2025: UPPBPB Announces Dates for Computer Operator, SI and ASI posts| Direct Link Here
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18

LATEST NEWS

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
Saint Lucia Kings fall to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, set for second chance against Knight Riders
Young Man In Jagtial Ends Life Over Online Gaming Addiction: Second Tragedy in District Raises Alarming Concerns Among Families
Can Astrology Improve Mental Health? How Birth Charts Offer Emotional Guidance
India’s Defence Exports: Defence Sector Expands Global Footprint
"200 people affected by disaster in Chamoli…": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Neglect deepens crisis: Flood victims in PoGB left in tents as winter sets in
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"
Raghav Juyal opens up about why he was on phone when touching SRK's feet at the 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' trailer launch
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' to open Galas section of Pingyao International Film Festival 2025
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link

QUICK LINKS