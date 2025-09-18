RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is yet to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examination will be able to check their marks on the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Level exam schedules from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in Computer-Based Test mode.
How to Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025?
Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:
Visit the official website of RRBs.
On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC Result 2025.
Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
Check the result displayed on the screen.
Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Selection Process
Stage 1- Computer-Based Test (CBT-1).
Stage 2- Computer-Based Test (CBT-2)
Stage 3- Typing Test (If Required).
Stage 4- Document Verification.
Stage 5- Medical Examination.
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Vacancy
|
Post Name
|
Total
|
Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor
|
1736
|
Station Master
|
994
|
Good Train Manager
|
3144
|
Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist
|
1507
|
Senior Clerk Cum Typist
|
732
|
Total
|
8113
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Marking Scheme
RRB NTPC Graduate Level was held in CBT mode, which consisted of 100 questions and each question carried 1 mark. There is also negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.