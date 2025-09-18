RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is yet to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examination will be able to check their marks on the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Level exam schedules from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in Computer-Based Test mode.

How to Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025?

Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of RRBs. On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC Result 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Selection Process

Stage 1- Computer-Based Test (CBT-1).

Stage 2- Computer-Based Test (CBT-2)

Stage 3- Typing Test (If Required).

Stage 4- Document Verification.

Stage 5- Medical Examination.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Vacancy

Post Name Total Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor 1736 Station Master 994 Good Train Manager 3144 Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist 1507 Senior Clerk Cum Typist 732 Total 8113

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Marking Scheme

RRB NTPC Graduate Level was held in CBT mode, which consisted of 100 questions and each question carried 1 mark. There is also negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.