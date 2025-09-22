SBI PO Mains 2025 Result Expected Date: Check Release Date, Websites, and Download Steps

LIVE TV
The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 is expected to be declared shortly on the official website(s) sbi.co.in and sbi.bank.in. The exam was conducted on September 13, 2025, consisting of objective questions worth 200 marks and descriptive questions worth 50 marks with a sectional cut-off and negative marking. Based on their registration, candidates will check their score & qualifying status online. It is advised that candidates continuously check the official websites for recruitment updates.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 22, 2025 19:02:26 IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) will announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination 2025 anytime soon. Candidates running in their thousands who wrote this exam await their results, which the official website shall host – sbi.co.in and sbi.bank.in. Against the official schedule, results are expected in September 2025.

The SBI PO Mains 2025 was held online on 13th of September, 2025- consisting of two sections:

  • Objective Test: 200 marks, 3-hour duration
  • Descriptive Test: 50 marks, 30-minute duration

The minimum cut-off marks should be obtained by the candidates in order to qualify, on each of the sections I, II, III, IV, and the Descriptive Paper. The cut-offs depend on the number of vacancies available.

There was also a negative marking system in the examination. One-fourth of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted for every wrong answer in the Objective Test, whereas an unattempted question would attract no penalty. Hence, getting the answers correct and answering smartly would be the key to scoring well. 

Steps to check SBI PO Mains Result 2025

After its release, candidates can follow the steps to view and download their scorecards:

  1. Go to the official websites: sbi.co.in or sbi.bank.in 

  2. Open the link “SBI PO Mains Result 2025” in the Latest Announcements section

  3. Type in your Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth

  4. Submit to check your result and your qualifying status 

  5. Download and take a printout of your scorecard

Candidates are advised to continue checking the official SBI websites regularly for updates and further details on the SBI PO Recruitment 2025.

