Home > Education > School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates

School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates

Divya Deshmukh returns to India after winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025.

Divya Deshmukh (Photo Credit- ANI)
Divya Deshmukh (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 31, 2025 19:11:00 IST

The morning assemblies form an important part of their golden memories when everyone looks back at their school life,. These assemblies are an important part of any school and can also turn into a knowledge sharing session if the students take initiative to share news updates from the different sectors of society. The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs at a very young and impressionable age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum and always come handy when someone is preparing for the competitive examinations. 

School Assembly Headlines, August 1: International

1.    Lithuania: Prime Minister Steps Down After Investigations Into His Business Dealings
2.    State Of Emergency Imposed Since 2021 Coup Lifted By Myanmaar Military Junta 
3.    Pilot Ejects Safely As US Navy F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California
4.    Singapore: Indian National Gets 14 Years In Jail For Sexually Molesting Minor

School Assembly Headlines, August 1: National 

1.    2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Special Court Acquits All Seven Accused 
2.    Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At Sixth Site
3.    Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Cuts Ties With The BJP Led NDA
4.    24-Year-Old Man Allegedly Steals Rs 8 lakh From Car Accessories Shop, Arrested By Delhi Police

School Assembly Headlines, August 1: Business 

1.    2025 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List: DLF’s Rajiv Singh Leads The List With Wealth Amounting To Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore
2.    Gurugram: District Administration Proposes New Circle Rates 
3.    Asha Bhosle And Son Anand Bhosle Sells Pune Apartment For Rs 6.15 Crore: CRE Matrix
4.    Global Gold Demand Increased 3 Per Cent Year-On-Year To 1,249 tonnes During The April-June Quarter 

School Assembly Headlines, August 1: Sports 

1.    Divya Deshmukh Returns To India After Winning The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025
2.    Macau Open Super 300 Badminton Tournament: Indian Shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty And Tharun Mannepalli In Second Round
3.    India Vs England: India Reduced To 72 For 2 At Lunch
4.    Formula One Team Boss Fred Vasseur Contract As F1 Boss Extended 

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines July 31, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists And Other News Updates

Tags: 2008 Malegaon blast caseMacau Open Super 300 Badminton TournamentUS Navy F-35 Fighter Jet

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
Maharashtra repeals EWS quota in private medical colleges after student protests
NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5
“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”
IIT Bombay launches JAM 2026 portal, remains open until Oct 12

LATEST NEWS

Ambati Rayudu Ranks MS Dhoni As Best Indian Captain, Check Where Virat Kohli Stands
Sidharth Malhotra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Kiara Advani: ‘My Favourite Face, In Any Place’ – Love In Every Word
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates
Donald Trump vs Dmitry Medvedev: Why is Russian Politician on Target of US President
Treadmill vs Outdoor Running: Which is Safer for Your Joints?
76-Year-Old English Man Held for Suspected Poisoning at Leicestershire Summer Camp; Eight Children Hospitalised
Mock Drill Mayhem In Delhi-NCR: Sirens, Evacuations, And Real Preparedness In Mega DDMA Drill On August 1
Electoral College Prepared To Choose New Vice President, Notification Soon: ECI
PKL 12 Schedule Announced: Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Fixtures, Dates, And Venues Revealed
‘Death of Democracy’: Protesters March To US Congressman’s Home With Coffin | WATCH
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?