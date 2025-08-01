Home > Education > School Assembly News Headlines August 2, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted And Other News Updates

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been convicted in a rape case by a Bengaluru Special Court.

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna (Photo Credit- ANI)
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 1, 2025 20:10:01 IST

The morning assemblies form an integral aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories when they look back at their school life. These assemblies are an important part of any school and can also turn into a knowledge sharing session only if the students take initiative to share news updates from the different spheres of society. The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs at a very young age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are preparing for the competitive examinations. 

School Assembly Headlines, August 2: International

1.    Indonesia: Hundreds Of Prisoners To Be Released Under President Prabowo Subianto’s Clemency Plan
2.    Law Restoring Independence Of Anti-Graft Watchdogs Approved By Ukraine’s Parliament
3.    US Coast Begins To Be Hit By The Tsunami Waves
4.    30-Year-Old British Sikh Man Gurmuk Singh Stabbed To Death In London

School Assembly Headlines, August 2: National 

1.    Vice President Elections: Election For The Post To Be Scheduled On August 09, 2025
2.    Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted In A Rape Case By A Bengaluru Special Court
3.    Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT
4.    Karnataka Lokayukta Discovers Assets Worth Rs 30 Crore With A Former Clerk Earning Salary Of Rs 15,000

 School Assembly Headlines, August 2: Business

1.    Nissan’s Remaining 51% Stake Purchased By Renault Group In Their Joint Plant
2.    Countries Without Trade Deals Facing Up To 50% USA Tariffs 
3.     Growth In Manufacturing Sector Hits Up To 16-Month High In July
4.     Decline In Early Trade In Markets Amidst USA Tariff Related Concerns

School Assembly Headlines, August 2: Sports 

1.    14 Member T20I Squad Announced By Ireland For Pakistan Series
2.    Indian Football Team Gets First Indian Coach As Khalid Jamil In 13 Years
3.    Football Legend Expected To Visit India In December
4.    India Squad Released Jasprit Bumrah For Fifth Test Against England 

