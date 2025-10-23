LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster donald trump Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster donald trump Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster donald trump Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster donald trump Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster donald trump Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster donald trump Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Education > School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most significant festivals celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and parts of Nepal. Given its cultural and religious significance, several states declare public and school holidays during the four-day festivals. Many educational institutions remain closed to allow students and families to participate in rituals like Nahay Kahay, Kharna, and Arghya offerings.

School holidays on Chhath Puja 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
School holidays on Chhath Puja 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 23, 2025 13:29:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most significant festivals celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and parts of Nepal. Given its cultural and religious significance, several states declare public and school holidays during the four-day festivals. Many educational institutions remain closed to allow students and families to participate in rituals like Nahay Kahay, Kharna, and Arghya offerings. Here’s a complete list of state-wise school holidays on Chhath Puja 2025 across Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi, and other regions. 

Chhath Puja Holidays in Bihar 

The Bihar Education Department has announced an official school holiday for Chhath Puja. All schools across the state will remain closed unite October 29, 2025, allowing students and teachers to participate in the Chhath Puja rituals and celebrations. Normal school operations will resume on October 30, 2025.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Uttar Pradesh 

In UP, several districts are expected to declare Chhath Puja holiday from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Students are to check the official notice of holidays when released. 

Chhath Puja Holidays in Rajasthan 

In Rajasthan, schools are closed until October 25, 2025, in observance of the festive holidays. However, the official notification regarding Chhath Puja holidays is still awaited. 

Chhath Puja Holidays in Delhi 

The Delhi Government is likely to consider a one-and-a-half-day holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Meanwhile, all the government offices will be closed from 2 pm on October 27, 2025, and a full day holiday on October 28, 2025. 

Chhath Puja 2025: Important Dates 

Devotess will celebrate the Chhath Puja festival from October 25 to October 28, 2025, with great devotion. October 25 will mark the beginning of the four-day festival, observing long-day fasts. 

  • Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Date: October 25, 2025 
  • Chhath Puja Kharna Date: October 26, 2025 
  • Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya Date: October 27, 2025 
  • Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Date: October 28, 2025

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 1:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chhath Puja 2025Chhath Puja dateChhath Puja date 2025Chhath Puja festivalchhath puja holiday in biharchhath puja holiday in upChhath Puja holidaysChhath Puja in RajasthanChhath Puja ritualskharna datenhaya khay dateRajasthan government holidays 2025Rajasthan school holiday listsandhya arghya datesandhya arghya timeschool closed on chhath pujaschool holdays in delhischool holidays in biharschool holidays in Rajasthanschool holidays in upSchool Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025usha arghya date

RELATED News

TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates OUT: NTA Announces January & April Session Schedule, Check Details Here

IEM-UEM Honours India’s Brightest Young Minds at SCNTSE 2025

Transform Schools held The Pivot 2025 to redefine learning for Secondary Education

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Donald Trump Loses Cool On Live TV Due To This Reason, Video Goes Viral

Mandarin-speaking ex-White House aide named Boeing China president

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: RUSSIAN GOALS IN UKRAINE REMAIN UNCHANGED

School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match FREE LIVE Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Rybakina downs Fernandez at Pan Pacific Open to set up Mboko clash

Prabhas’ 46th Birthday Surprise: ‘Fauzi’ Unveiled, Promises Epic Pre-Independence Soldier Saga Full Of Thrills

Blanckanvas Media Lights Up the City with a Dazzling Diwali Celebration

SNB MINUTES: HOWEVER, UNCERTAINTY REMAINS HIGH.

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale 

School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More
School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More
School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More
School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More
QUICK LINKS