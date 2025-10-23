School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most significant festivals celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and parts of Nepal. Given its cultural and religious significance, several states declare public and school holidays during the four-day festivals. Many educational institutions remain closed to allow students and families to participate in rituals like Nahay Kahay, Kharna, and Arghya offerings. Here’s a complete list of state-wise school holidays on Chhath Puja 2025 across Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi, and other regions.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Bihar

The Bihar Education Department has announced an official school holiday for Chhath Puja. All schools across the state will remain closed unite October 29, 2025, allowing students and teachers to participate in the Chhath Puja rituals and celebrations. Normal school operations will resume on October 30, 2025.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

In UP, several districts are expected to declare Chhath Puja holiday from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Students are to check the official notice of holidays when released.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, schools are closed until October 25, 2025, in observance of the festive holidays. However, the official notification regarding Chhath Puja holidays is still awaited.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Delhi

The Delhi Government is likely to consider a one-and-a-half-day holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Meanwhile, all the government offices will be closed from 2 pm on October 27, 2025, and a full day holiday on October 28, 2025.

Chhath Puja 2025: Important Dates

Devotess will celebrate the Chhath Puja festival from October 25 to October 28, 2025, with great devotion. October 25 will mark the beginning of the four-day festival, observing long-day fasts.