TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya entertainment ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Education > TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the TS EAMCET 2026 registration process from February 19.

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process
TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 19, 2026 12:45:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the TS EAMCET 2026 registration process from February 19. Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in Telangana can apply through the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The entrance test, officially called TG EAPCET 2026, is conducted annually for admission to professional undergraduate programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across the state.

What is the last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2026

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit the TS EAMCET 2026 application form without a late fee is April 4. Candidates who make errors in their forms will be allowed to edit specific details during the correction window from April 6 to April 8.

You Might Be Interested In

Authorities have advised applicants not to wait until the final day, as heavy traffic on the portal may cause delays.

When will the TS EAMCET 2026 exam and hall tickets be released

The TS EAMCET 2026 hall tickets will be released in phases. For Agriculture and Pharmacy, admit cards will be available from April 23, while Engineering candidates can download their hall tickets from April 27 onwards.

The entrance examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams are scheduled for May 4 and 5, while the Engineering exam will take place from May 9 to May 11.

The test will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2026 online

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the TS EAMCET registration 2026:

  • Visit eapcet.tgche.ac.in
  • Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 registration link
  • Complete the registration using basic details
  • Log in and fill out the application form
  • Upload the required documents and pay the fee
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Applicants are advised to keep a printed copy for future reference.

What is the TS EAMCET 2026 application fee

The application fee varies by category and stream. General category candidates need to pay Rs 900 for one stream, while SC, ST, and PH candidates pay Rs 500.

For both streams, the fee is Rs 1,800 for general candidates and Rs 1,000 for reserved categories. The Payment process can be done through online mode for more convenience.

What documents are required for TS EAMCET registration

Candidates must keep scanned copies of Class 12 details, SSC hall ticket number, caste certificate (if applicable), income certificate, local status proof, email ID, and mobile number ready while applying.

For more updates on TS EAMCET 2026, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and notifications issued by TSCHE.

Also Read: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time, and How To Check Scores

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 12:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: TS EAMCET 2026 ApplicationTS EAMCET 2026 ExamTS EAMCET 2026 onlineTS EAMCET registration

RELATED News

National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

Emmanuel Macron Announces France’s Plan to Ease Student Visas And Offer More English Courses

DNB PDCET 2026 Applications Open: Registration Link Active At natboard.edu.in

Karnataka SSLC And II PU Exam 2026 Schedule Out; More Than 16 Lakh Candidates To Appear

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

LATEST NEWS

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

Is Tata Consultancy Partnering with OpenAI for Something Bigger? TCS Share Price Gains on the News – Here’s What Investors Should Know

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Over 12 Noida And 3 Delhi Schools Amid CBSE Board Exams; Security Tightened

Major Political Shake-Up In Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth’s DMDK Seals Alliance With DMK, Threatens TVK Ahead Of Assembly Polls

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

‘India Built What No Other Nation Can’: Emmanuel Macron Hails Digital Revolution At AI Summit 2026, Praises UPI

IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt’s Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Meets World Tech Giant Leaders, Bets for Safe AI, Warns Against Deepfakes

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply
TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply
TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply
TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

QUICK LINKS