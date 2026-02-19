TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the TS EAMCET 2026 registration process from February 19. Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in Telangana can apply through the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The entrance test, officially called TG EAPCET 2026, is conducted annually for admission to professional undergraduate programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across the state.

What is the last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2026

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit the TS EAMCET 2026 application form without a late fee is April 4. Candidates who make errors in their forms will be allowed to edit specific details during the correction window from April 6 to April 8.

Authorities have advised applicants not to wait until the final day, as heavy traffic on the portal may cause delays.

When will the TS EAMCET 2026 exam and hall tickets be released

The TS EAMCET 2026 hall tickets will be released in phases. For Agriculture and Pharmacy, admit cards will be available from April 23, while Engineering candidates can download their hall tickets from April 27 onwards.

The entrance examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams are scheduled for May 4 and 5, while the Engineering exam will take place from May 9 to May 11.

The test will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2026 online

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the TS EAMCET registration 2026:

Visit eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 registration link

Complete the registration using basic details

Log in and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Applicants are advised to keep a printed copy for future reference.

What is the TS EAMCET 2026 application fee

The application fee varies by category and stream. General category candidates need to pay Rs 900 for one stream, while SC, ST, and PH candidates pay Rs 500.

For both streams, the fee is Rs 1,800 for general candidates and Rs 1,000 for reserved categories. The Payment process can be done through online mode for more convenience.

What documents are required for TS EAMCET registration

Candidates must keep scanned copies of Class 12 details, SSC hall ticket number, caste certificate (if applicable), income certificate, local status proof, email ID, and mobile number ready while applying.

For more updates on TS EAMCET 2026, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and notifications issued by TSCHE.

