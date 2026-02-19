HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time And How To Check Scores

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, is expected to declare the HP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 in May.

Once announced, students who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their provisional scorecards online through the official website at hpbose.org.

The board will formally announce the result date and time through an official notification. Along with the results, HPBOSE will also release key performance data, including pass percentage, toppers’ list, gender-wise performance, and district-wise statistics.

How can students check the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 online

Students can check their HPBOSE Results 2026 by visiting the official result portal and logging in using their roll number, which is the only required credential. Due to heavy traffic on the result day, the board has enabled multiple platforms to ensure smooth access.

Apart from the official website, results will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG, and other education portals.

What are the HP Board exam dates and timings in 2026

The HPBOSE Class 10 theory exams will be conducted from March 3 to March 28, 2026, while Class 12 theory exams will be held from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Practical examinations for both classes will take place between February 20 and February 28, 2026.

All examinations will be conducted in offline mode across designated centres in Himachal Pradesh. Each paper will be held for three hours, from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm, with an additional 15 minutes for reading.

How to check HP Board Result 2026 via SMS, DigiLocker, and UMANG

If the official website becomes slow or inaccessible, students can use alternative methods to access their results.

SMS

Class 10: Type HP10 Roll Number

Class 12: Type HP12 Roll Number

Send the message to 5676750

Send the message to 5676750 DigiLocker and UMANG: Students must log in using Aadhaar-linked credentials and select HPBOSE to download their digital marksheet.

What details will be mentioned on the HPBOSE Result marksheet

The HP Board marksheet will include the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and qualifying status.

Students are advised to verify all details carefully. The original marksheets will be distributed later through the respective schools.

What happens after the HP Board Result 2026 is declared

Students who pass Class 10 will move to Class 11 streams, while Class 12 qualifiers can seek admission to colleges or universities. HPBOSE will also open applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and compartment exams shortly after the result declaration.

