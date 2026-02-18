LIVE TV
Home > Education > Karnataka SSLC And II PU Exam 2026 Schedule Out; More Than 16 Lakh Candidates To Appear

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the timetable for the 2026 Secondary School Leaving Certificate and II Pre-University Course exams.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 18, 2026 16:57:19 IST

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the timetable for the 2026 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) and II Pre-University Course (PUC or Class 12) examinations.

According to official data, a total of 16,13,252 students have registered to appear for the board examinations across Karnataka this year.

The board has issued separate schedules for SSLC and II PUC examinations and has outlined arrangements for exam centres, candidate categories, and tentative result timelines.

When will the II PUC exams 2026 begin

The II PUC examinations are scheduled to begin on February 28, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 candidates have registered for the Class 12 exams. Of these, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the examinations, KSEAB has set up 1,217 examination centres across the state. The board has tentatively scheduled the II PUC result declaration for April 7, allowing students to proceed with higher education admissions without delay.

What is the II PUC exam timetable for 2026

The II PUC examinations will cover a wide range of subjects spread across multiple dates. The schedule begins with language papers such as Kannada and Arabic on February 28, followed by English on March 3.

Core subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, and Accountancy, are scheduled between March 6 and March 16. Vocational and elective subjects will conclude on March 17.

When will the Karnataka SSLC exams start

The SSLC or Class 10 examinations will commence from March 18, 2026, after the conclusion of the II PUC exams. This year, 9,02,889 students have registered for the SSLC examination.

Among them, 8,12,855 candidates are appearing for the exam for the first time, while 62,845 are repeaters and 27,189 are private candidates.

What is the Karnataka SSLC exam schedule

According to the timetable, the SSLC exams will begin with the First Language paper on March 18. Science is scheduled for March 23, followed by the Second Language on March 25 and Mathematics on March 28. The Third Language exam will be held on March 30, and the examinations will conclude with Social Science on April 2.

How has KSEAB prepared for the exams and results

To manage the large number of candidates, the board has arranged 2,871 examination centres for SSLC students across Karnataka. The tentative result date for the SSLC exams has been fixed as April 24.

With both exam schedules now released, students are expected to focus on final preparations as Karnataka enters one of its largest board examination cycles in recent years.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 4:57 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Karnataka board exam dates, Karnataka II PUC exam 2026, Karnataka SSLC exam 2026, KSEAB board exams

