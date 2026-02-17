GSEB SSC, HSC Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Official Website, Download Steps and Key Instructions

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GSEB Hall Ticket 2026 for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations. The admit cards have been issued ahead of the annual board exams scheduled to begin on February 26, 2026.

As per the board, hall tickets for SSC, HSC Science, and HSC General streams are being made available through school login only. Students will receive their admit cards directly from their respective schools after verification.

Who Can Download the GSEB Hall Ticket 2026

The board has clarified that only school authorities are authorised to download and distribute the admit cards. This step has been taken to ensure that all student details are verified before the hall tickets reach candidates, helping maintain transparency and accuracy in the examination process.

Students are advised not to attempt downloading the admit card individually, as access is restricted to schools.

What Are the Gujarat Board Exam Dates 2026

Exam start date: February 26, 2026

Classes: Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC)

Streams: Science and General

The board examinations will be conducted at designated centres across the state.

How Can Schools Download GSEB Hall Ticket 2026

School authorities can follow these steps:

Visit the official website: gseb.org

Click on the “GSEB Hall Ticket 2026” link

Log in using valid school credentials

Download and verify student hall tickets

Print and distribute to students

What Is the Update on HSC Science Practical Admit Cards

Earlier, the board had released HSC Science practical examination hall tickets in January 2026. The practical exams for Science stream students began on February 5 and concluded on February 13, 2026.

Students appearing for practicals have already collected their admit cards from their schools. These hall tickets include crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject details, examination centre, and reporting time.

What Instructions Must Students Follow

The board has instructed that hall tickets must carry the signatures of the student, class teacher, and principal, along with the school stamp. Examination guidelines will be printed on the reverse side of the admit card.

Students are advised to carefully check all details and immediately report any discrepancies to school authorities or the board to avoid last-minute issues.

