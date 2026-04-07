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Home > Education News > TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details

TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the TS EAMCET 2026 application correction window.

TS EAMCET 2026
TS EAMCET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 7, 2026 18:00:30 IST

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TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the application correction for TS EAMCET 2026. The candidates can now correct the mistakes made in their application form. 

The correction facility will be available from April 6 to April 8, 2026, on the official website.

Candidates who have already registered for the TS EAMCET 2026 exam can log in and correct any error before the deadline.

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What is TS EAMCET 2026 application correction window

The TS EAMCET 2026 application correction window gives the candidate a one-time opportunity to correct any mistakes they may have made during the application process.

This ensures that all the information submitted by the candidate is correct before the examination process starts.

Candidates should go through the application form in detail while correcting the mistakes to avoid any discrepancy later on.

Where to edit TS EAMCET application form 2026

Candidates can avail the application correction facility for TS EAMCET 2026 through the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The link will remain active only for a few days, and no further extension has been announced.

To avail the correction facility, candidates should log in using the login details provided.

What details are required for TS EAMCET correction 2026

To edit the application form, candidates must log in using the following details: registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying examination, hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth.

These details are required to validate the identity of the candidate and access the application.

What fields can be edited in TS EAMCET 2026 form

Students can correct the details regarding the following mentioned fields in the TS EAMCET 2026 application form: Father’s and mother’s names, date of birth, gender, address, Aadhaar number, qualifying exam 10th-grade details and school name: Make sure all the details match the documents. 

How to make TS EAMCET 2026 application corrections

The detailed steps of TS EAMCET application correction are:

  • Go to the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Log in with the details.
  • Open the application form
  • Correct the details
  • Pay the correction fee
  • Download the receipt.

Make sure to keep a copy of the corrected application form for your information.

What are TS EAMCET 2026 exam dates

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on the following dates in online mode: Engineering: 4 May and 5 May 2026 Agriculture and Pharmacy: 9 May, 10 May and 11 May 2026.

The admit card will be released on the official website before the exam.

What is TS EAMCET 2026 qualifying criteria

Candidates should score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the TS EAMCET 2026 exam to qualify for the examination.

Candidates should correct any mistakes made in the TS EAMCET 2026 application form before the deadline. 

Candidates should also regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admit cards and exam instructions.

Also Read: DDA JSA Final Result 2026 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Merit List and Scorecard Link

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TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details

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TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details

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TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details

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TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details
TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details
TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details
TS EAMCET 2026 Correction Window Open: Edit Application Form at eapcet.tgche.ac.in Check Editable Fields, Exam Dates, and Key Details

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