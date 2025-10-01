LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

UCEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, will begin the registration for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 today, on October 1, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to register for BDes programmes in ITTs on the official website uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register for CEED 2026 is October 31, 2025 till 11:55 pm.

UCEED 2026 registration to begin from 5 pm today. (Representative Image: Official Website)
UCEED 2026 registration to begin from 5 pm today. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 1, 2025 13:40:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

UCEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, will begin the registration for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 today, on October 1, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to register for BDes programmes in ITTs on the official website uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register for CEED 2026 is October 31, 2025 till 11:55 pm. 

UCEED 2026: Overview

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UCEED 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

uceedapp.iitb.ac.in

Stream 

Design 

Programmes 

Bachelors of Design (BDes)

Registration date 

October 1, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam shift 

9 AM – 12 PM

Participating institutions 

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ)

How to Fill UCEED Application Form 2026?

The CEED Application Process 2026 is as follows:

1. Registration: Register using your email ID and contact number.

2. Eligibility Check: Check your UCEED eligibility criteria.

3. Filling the Application: Fill the application form. Make sure to complete the form with correct information. 

4. Fee Payment: Pay the UCEED Application fee using the given payment method.

5. Submission and Confirmation: Review your application form and submit it.

Direct Link for UCEED 2026 Application Form: Click Here

UCEED 2026: Important Dates 

Take a look at the following table for tentative dates of CEED 2026. 

CEED 2026 Event

CEED 2026 Tentative Dates

Registration Start Date with Regular fee

October 01, 2025

Registration last Date with Regular fee

October 31, 2025

Registration last Date with Late fee

November 07, 2025

UCEED 2026 Admit Card downloading start date

First week of January 2026

Last date to rectify discrepancies in Admit Card

Second week of January 2026

UCEED 2026 Entrance Exam

January 18, 2026

UCEED 2026: Application Fee

Candidates must register for the UCEED 2026 by October 31, 2025, with the regular fee. The last date to register for UCEED 2026 is November 18, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 500. 

Candidates

Expected Fee

Female Candidates (all categories)

₹ 2000

SC, ST, PwD Candidates

₹ 2000

All Other Candidates

₹ 4000

Female Candidates and PwD Candidates

₹ 2000

All Other Candidates (Foreign Nationals)

(holders of OCI/PIO cards)

₹ 4000

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UCEED 2026UCEED 2026 admit cardUCEED 2026 application feeUCEED 2026 application formUCEED 2026 application form linkUCEED 2026 download admit cardUCEED 2026 exam dateUCEED 2026 last date to applyUCEED admit card link

RELATED News

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Sub Inspector Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria & More
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date
CEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

QUICK LINKS