UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

UCEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, will begin the registration for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 today, on October 1, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to register for BDes programmes in ITTs on the official website uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register for CEED 2026 is October 31, 2025 till 11:55 pm.

UCEED 2026: Overview

Overview Details Event name UCEED 2025 Registration Exam name Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) Board name Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) Academic year 2025-26 Official website uceedapp.iitb.ac.in Stream Design Programmes Bachelors of Design (BDes) Registration date October 1, 2025 at 5 PM Exam shift 9 AM – 12 PM Participating institutions Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ)

How to Fill UCEED Application Form 2026?

The CEED Application Process 2026 is as follows:

1. Registration: Register using your email ID and contact number.

2. Eligibility Check: Check your UCEED eligibility criteria.

3. Filling the Application: Fill the application form. Make sure to complete the form with correct information.

4. Fee Payment: Pay the UCEED Application fee using the given payment method.

5. Submission and Confirmation: Review your application form and submit it.

Direct Link for UCEED 2026 Application Form: Click Here

UCEED 2026: Important Dates

Take a look at the following table for tentative dates of CEED 2026.

CEED 2026 Event CEED 2026 Tentative Dates Registration Start Date with Regular fee October 01, 2025 Registration last Date with Regular fee October 31, 2025 Registration last Date with Late fee November 07, 2025 UCEED 2026 Admit Card downloading start date First week of January 2026 Last date to rectify discrepancies in Admit Card Second week of January 2026 UCEED 2026 Entrance Exam January 18, 2026

UCEED 2026: Application Fee

Candidates must register for the UCEED 2026 by October 31, 2025, with the regular fee. The last date to register for UCEED 2026 is November 18, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 500.