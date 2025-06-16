UP BEd JEE 2025 Result Declared: Direct Link And How To Download Scorecard – Details Inside!

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has officially announced the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results online via the university’s official portal — bujhansi.ac.in.

The UP BEd JEE 2025, a key entrance exam for admission into Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes across Uttar Pradesh, was held on June 1, 2025. According to media reports, approximately 3.05 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, out of the 3.44 lakh who had registered.

How to Download UP BEd JEE 2025 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide below to check and download their scorecards:

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. Click on the ‘Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2025’ link on the homepage. On the next page, select the option ‘Download Scorecard’. Enter your User ID, Password, and Captcha code in the given fields. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result. Your UP BEd JEE 2025 result will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of your scorecard for future reference.

UP BEd JEE 2025: What’s Next?

With the result declared, the next crucial step for candidates is the counselling process, which Bundelkhand University will initiate soon. The UP BEd JEE counselling schedule 2025 is expected to be released shortly on the official portal.

During counselling, candidates will be allotted seats in participating colleges based on:

UP BEd JEE 2025 Rank

Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)

Seat Availability

Candidate’s College Preferences

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the counselling schedule, registration process, and required documents.

UP BEd JEE 2025: Key Highlights

Exam Conducting Authority : Bundelkhand University, Jhansi

Exam Date : June 1, 2025

Total Registered Candidates : 3.44 lakh

Total Appeared Candidates : 3.05 lakh

Official Website : bujhansi.ac.in

Result Released On : June 16, 2025

Counselling Status: To be announced

Important Advice for Qualified Candidates

Candidates who have qualified in the UP BEd JEE 2025 should keep the following ready for counselling:

Printed copy of UP BEd JEE scorecard

Original documents (10th, 12th, graduation certificates, ID proof)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Recent passport-sized photographs

Counselling fee payment proof (if any)

The UP BEd JEE is a state-level entrance exam conducted annually for admission into two-year B.Ed courses across government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh. With this year’s results out, the admission season officially begins, and timely participation in counselling is essential for securing a seat in the preferred college.

