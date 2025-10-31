WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025-26 OUT: Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Latest Official Updates

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has recently released the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Result 20206 today on the official website. Candidates can now check their results on the official website result.wb.gov.in using their roll number and registration number.

A total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the WB Uchha Madhyamik semester 3 exams and only 6,45,832 appeared.

How to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result?

Students can access their WB HS Semester 3 Statement of Marks through the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of WB HS Semester Result

Click on the Semester 3 result link

Enter your roll number and registration number

WB HS Semester 3 result will appear

Check your details and download the makrsheets for future reference

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Topper List

Rank Students Percentage 1 Pritam Ballav Aditya Narayan Jana 98.97 2 Atanu Banerjee Srijan Paricha Soumalya Rudra Trideb Chakraborty Tapabrata Das Arkadyati Dhar Orikno Sarka Oittiho Adirita Pal Pratyush Mandal 98.95