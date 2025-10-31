LIVE TV
WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025-26 OUT: Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Latest Official Updates

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has recently released the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Result 20206 today on the official website. Candidates can now check their results on the official website result.wb.gov.in using their roll number and registration number.

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has recently released the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Result 20206 today on the official website. Candidates can now check their results on the official website result.wb.gov.in using their roll number and registration number. 

A total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the WB Uchha Madhyamik semester 3 exams and only 6,45,832 appeared.

How to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result? 

  • Students can access their WB HS Semester 3 Statement of Marks through the steps mentioned below: 
    Visit the official website of WB HS Semester Result
  • Click on the Semester 3 result link 
  • Enter your roll number and registration number 
  • WB HS Semester 3 result will appear 
  • Check your details and download the makrsheets for future reference

Direct link to check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Click Here 

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Topper List 

Rank  Students  Percentage 
1

Pritam Ballav 

Aditya Narayan Jana

 98.97
2

Atanu Banerjee 

Srijan Paricha 

Soumalya Rudra 

Trideb Chakraborty 

Tapabrata Das

Arkadyati Dhar 

Orikno Sarka 

Oittiho

Adirita Pal 

Pratyush Mandal 

 98.95
QUICK LINKS