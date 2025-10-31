WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025-26 OUT: Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Latest Official Updates

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has recently released the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Result 20206 today on the official website. Candidates can now check their results on the official website result.wb.gov.in using their roll number and registration number.
A total of 6,60,260 students enrolled for the WB Uchha Madhyamik semester 3 exams and only 6,45,832 appeared.
How to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result?
- Students can access their WB HS Semester 3 Statement of Marks through the steps mentioned below:
Visit the official website of WB HS Semester Result
- Click on the Semester 3 result link
- Enter your roll number and registration number
- WB HS Semester 3 result will appear
- Check your details and download the makrsheets for future reference
Direct link to check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: Click Here
WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Topper List
|Rank
|Students
|Percentage
|1
|
Pritam Ballav
Aditya Narayan Jana
|98.97
|2
|
Atanu Banerjee
Srijan Paricha
Soumalya Rudra
Trideb Chakraborty
Tapabrata Das
Arkadyati Dhar
Orikno Sarka
Oittiho
Adirita Pal
Pratyush Mandal
|98.95
