WBJEE 2025 Result Postponed Despite Scheduled Release Today

The long‑awaited results for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025, a gateway to undergraduate engineering, architecture, pharmacy and related courses were expected to be declared on August 7, 2025 via the official WBJEEB website, wbjeeb.nic.in. However, in a sudden development this morning, reports confirm that the declaration has been postponed once again due to ongoing legal challenges.

According to media sources, the Calcutta High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against the state, prompting the board to suspend result publication until further notice. The legal action stems from grievances filed by candidates concerning the OBC sub‑caste reservation list, which remains under judicial review. The next hearing is scheduled in front of Justice Kausik Chanda, where state officials including the Principal Secretary for Higher Education are required to appear virtually.

Earlier, WBJEEB chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee had confirmed that caste certificate uploads were completed by August 2, and the board was “fully prepared” to publish results on the announced date. But due to the contempt proceedings, the board is legally forbidden from proceeding further without court clearance.

Students who appeared for the exam on April 27, 2025 are advised to monitor official channels closely. Once released, the rank cards, listing subject‑wise marks, total score, and merit rank, will be accessible online. Access requires login via application number and date of birth and password.

