Home > Education > WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Update on JENPAS UG Exam Date

WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has recently released the JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 on the official website. The WBJEEB is going to hold the WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 on 18th October 2025, which will be held in two shifts.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 released. (Representative Image: Official Website)
WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 released. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 11, 2025 13:17:20 IST

WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has recently released the JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the  Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS UG) 2025 and Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) 2025 can now download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. 

WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM: Exam Date 2025 

The WBJEEB is going to hold the WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 on 18th October 2025, which will be held in two shifts. The first shift timings are 11 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift timings are 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The WBJEEB ANM and GNM Exam 2025 will be held on 19th October 2025 in a single shift from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. 

Candidates can download the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card by following the steps mentioned below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on Examinations and select JENPAS UG

Step 3: Click on the JENPAS UG Admit Card link

Step 4: Enter the application number and password

Step 5: The JENPAS UG admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

Direct Link to Download JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Click Here

What’s Next After WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Exam

Candidates who successfully passed the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Exam will be able to get admission to the BSc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BSc CCT, BSc OTT, BSc PA, BSc MMB, BVSO, BOT, BHA, BSc RIT, BSc CSIC and BSc RT courses offered in colleges and institutions in West Bengal.

QUICK LINKS