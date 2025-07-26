Why did Kashish Mittal leave IAS and Microsoft to follow Classical Music?

In a nation that celebrates educational and bureaucratic achievement, Kashish Mittal stands out not because he followed the script, but because he rewrote it entirely. The man who once held an All India Rank 6 in the IIT‑JEE and cracked the UPSC exam to join the IAS at just 21 is now engaging audiences with his Hindustani classical music performances. His unusual path is inspiring a generation to follow passion over prestige.

A Prodigy from the Beginning

Kashish was born in Jalandhar in 1989 to parents Sangeeta Mittal and an IPS officer. At the age of eight, he started receiving professional instruction in Hindustani classical music, and by the time he was eleven, he was performing at Punjab’s esteemed Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan. He learned the Khayal tradition from Prof. Harvinder Singh before progressing under the guidance of Pandit Yashpaul of the Agra Gharana.

His young talent was not limited to music. He won a gold medal in the National Physics Olympiad and was the only student in his school to pass the Indian National Olympiads in Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. He later received a number of scholarships, including CCRT and NTSE grants. He received a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Delhi after attaining an All India Rank 6 in JEE. He then scored AIR 58 on his first try in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. After joining the IAS in 2011, he held important positions such as Deputy Commissioner of Tawang and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh before taking a central assignment at NITI Aayog.

An Audacious Career Change

Mittal felt the lure of his childhood musical calling despite a stunning bureaucratic trajectory; by 2019, it was impossible to ignore. In order to fully devote himself to classical music, he left the IAS after nine years, shortly after being moved to Arunachal Pradesh.

His decision had a big impact, causing social media to buzz and spark debate about conventional standards of success. “Creating art of this kind takes a lifetime. He expressed “You must treat it with the deference it merits,” stressing the significance of his choice.

From Government to Global Technology and Back to the Roots

Kashish entered the tech sector rather than giving up on his professional talent. After joining Microsoft as a Principal Research Program Manager, he worked on socially impactful AI initiatives for five years. He founded Disha AI, an AI firm with investors like South Park Commons, in March 2025 with the goal of using technology for social good.

At the same time, authentic performances posted on social media started to draw attention to his musical persona. In a few days, his impromptu performance of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Unke Andaz‑e‑Karam” among friends became viral, gaining around 3 million views on Instagram. In addition to his artistic talent, viewers were moved by his genuine embracing of a vocation that surpassed positions and titles.

Talent and Acknowledgment

All India Radio and Doordarshan have named Kashish an “A-Grade” performer, while ICCR has named him an “Established Artiste.” He has played at major festivals such as Tansen Samaroh, Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, Jashn-e-Rekhta, and others. For his skill in classical music, he has received awards such as the Punjab State Award for Art & Culture (2007), the Saraswati Samman from IIT Delhi (2010), and the Naad Shri Samman (2018).

Today, Kashish Mittal is more than a success story, he’s a symbol of alignment over expectation. Whether serving in government, playing with machines, or performing ragas, he has consistently chosen authenticity over convention. His journey reminds us that fulfillment lies not in chasing prestige, but in pursuing harmony with one’s own purpose.

