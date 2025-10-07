CGSOS Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10th, 12th Results

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10, 12 results 2025 today, on October 7, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their CGSOS Class 10, 12 result 2025 through the official website at results.cg.nic.in using roll number and password. The Chhattisgarh state open school exam 2025 for Class 10 was conducted from March 27 to April 17. The CGSOS Class 12 exam 2025 was conducted from March 26 to April 21.

CGSOS Result Open School Class 10th, 12th Results 2025

Students need to score 33% in each topic to pass the exams. The online Chhattisgarh open school result includes information on the candidate, including subject-specific grades earned, total score, and qualifying status.

How to check the CGSOS open school result 2025?

Students can follow the steps given below to check the CGSOS Class 10, 12 result 2025.