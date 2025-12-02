Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025: Civic Polls Voting Underway, Check New Result Date Announced Now

Voting for the Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025 is currently underway across municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. With thousands of voters turning up to cast their ballots, the civic polls have entered a crucial phase. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has announced a new date for the declaration of results, adding fresh attention to this high-stakes local battle.

Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025: New Result Date

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday announced that the counting of votes polled on 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on December 21, shifting it from the earlier scheduled date of December 3.

Why Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025 Postponed?

Due to ongoing court cases involving some local bodies, elections for around 20 Nagar Parishads were postponed and moved to December 20. A petition was then submitted to the High Court requesting that the results for the entire state be announced at the same time, claiming that declaring them in phases could influence the outcome of the delayed seats.

After hearing all the arguments, the court ordered that the results for every Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat be announced only on December 21, no matter the individual polling dates. It further allowed exit polls to be released 30 minutes after voting ended on December 20. The Model Code of Conduct will continue to apply until the new polling date.

Impact of Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025?

The Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025 is poised to significantly influence political dynamics across the state, shaping grassroots governance and providing early signals ahead of larger electoral battles.

Strong rooms and counting centres will need to remain secured until November 21 to safeguard the EVMs.

With elections taking place in nearly 280 locations, an equal number of counting centres and strong rooms must stay operational for a longer duration.

Police personnel will have to be stationed continuously at these facilities to maintain EVM security.

Election officers and staff must conduct daily checks and complete mandatory sign-offs at each strong room until November 21.

Nagar Parishad elections require almost as many counting centres as Assembly polls, but unlike Assembly counting, which usually finishes in a day or two, these centres must stay active and protected for nearly three extra weeks.