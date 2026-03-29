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Home > Elections > Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral

Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral

Vijay went viral after choosing his former driver’s son as a party candidate, with an emotional video showing the young man in tears winning praise online for the heartfelt gesture.

Vijay Picks Driver’s Son As Candidate (Image: X)
Vijay Picks Driver’s Son As Candidate (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 29, 2026 17:24:25 IST

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Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral

After announcing party candidates for Tamil Nadu’s upcoming election, actor-turned politician Vijay has gone viral. His decision to give a ticket to his former driver’s son has garnered a great deal of attention.

The moment became emotional when Vijay spoke of the candidate’s relationship to him and his driver’s past. Upon hearing the announcement of the ticket on stage during Vijay’s introduction, the candidate was visibly emotional at the party gathering.

Emotional Scene Goes Viral

The emotional moment went viral across social media with a video of the event. In the video, the candidate is seen breaking down in tears as Vijay comforts him through the emotional moment.

In addition, Vijay himself was seen drying his face with tears as he shared his personal connection with his candidate’s family. Many people were able to relate to the emotional connection, and many people online have praised the Leader for being loyal and for giving common families a chance.

A Message Beyond Politics

Vijay’s announcement is viewed not only as a political act but also as a strong message regarding equal opportunity for all individuals and those who have supported him through the years.

By selecting an individual who comes from a low-income background, Vijay sends a message that he is focused on grassroots political practices, and giving individuals a chance to become involved in the political process who may not typically obtain such opportunities. This announcement has raised additional awareness of Vijay’s growing political presence within the state of Tamil Nadu.

Social Media Reactions

Following the viral sharing of the video on social media, there are many reactions to the video. For example, many people refer to this moment as being “heartwarming”, and praise Vijay for his actions.

Many users have expressed the sentiment that this demonstrates there is another side to politics, and that personal relationships and loyalty can matter in politics outside of just playing the political game. Many users have expressed that actions similar to this can build or rebuild trust with voters leading to the upcoming election, providing both an emotional moment as well as a politically significant moment.

Also Read: Decoding Vijay’s Tactical Move: Why TVK Chief Picked Trichy East And Perambur In A Carefully Crafted Poll Strategy Against DMK?    

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026Vijay

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Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral

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Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral

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Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral
Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral
Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral
Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral

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