Kim Kardashian Frustrated With Ex-Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori For Copying Her Style, Calls Her Biggest Stalker: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly fed up with Bianca Censori copying her style and plans to confront her. Sources say Kim finds Bianca’s lookalike behavior “stalker-level” weird. With Kanye West’s influence and a rocky relationship in the mix, Kim’s patience has officially run out.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 22:14:23 IST

Kim Kardashian has put up with Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, mimicking her style for a while, but apparently, she’s totally over it. People close to Kim say she’s beyond annoyed and thinks Bianca’s obsession with copying her look is crossing a line—like, stalker-level weird.

Word is, Kim’s actually about to confront Bianca and let her know she’s had enough. “She’s so tired of this woman trying—and failing—to be her,” someone in Kim’s circle shared.

Kim Kardashian feels creeped out by Bianca Censori

Bianca, who’s 30 and works as an architectural designer, has been showing up everywhere with Kanye, wearing outfits that are getting more and more revealing. Some fans think she’s not just inspired by Kim’s style, but actually trying to become her clone.

At first, Kim apparently felt a bit bad for Bianca—she figured Kanye was the mastermind behind these wild fashion choices. But after months of this, Kim’s patience has run out. She’s not amused.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s relationship with Bianca has been rocky. He’s been in trouble for his offensive social media posts, and Bianca even left him for a bit because of his behaviour. During their break, Kim tried reaching out to Bianca, maybe to offer some support or advice, but Bianca didn’t respond.

Kim Kardashian’s patience seems to be wearing thin. Word on the street is, she’s fed up with Bianca Censori—Kanye’s current wife—allegedly copying her style. And not in a “hey, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” kind of way. More like, “are you serious right now?”

The inside scoop? Kim thinks Bianca’s basically raiding her closet, mimicking her outfits and even her social media vibe, and she’s not amused.

Is Kim Kardashian planning to sue Bianca Censori? 

Apparently, Kim’s been biting her tongue about this for ages. But lately, she’s not seeing it as harmless or flattering anymore. She sees obsession.

She sees copyright infringement. And honestly, she’s getting creeped out. I mean, imagine your ex’s new spouse showing up everywhere in your signature looks, right down to the hairstyle. Bianca recently strolled through Beverly Hills in a nude bodysuit that looked suspiciously SKIMS-ish, rocking long, glossy hair that channelled Kim hard.

Let’s not forget the timing—Kanye and Kim finalise their divorce, and boom, he marries Bianca. Suddenly, Bianca’s whole style does a 180 and morphs into a Kardashian remix. Kim’s kept quiet for a while, but now? Not so much.

According to folks close to her, she’s calling Bianca’s stunts “calculated, creepy, and straight-up desperate.” Ouch.

Word is, Kim’s even considering slapping Bianca with a cease and desist. Her team is urging her not to—last thing she needs is a legal circus with Kanye in the middle of it. Can you blame them? That would be a media feeding frenzy.

Not that Bianca seems fazed. Just the other day, she was out in Brooklyn wearing lingerie literally made out of candy. Like, come on—if you’re trying to fly under the radar, that’s not the way.

