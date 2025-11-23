120 Bahadur Box Office Day 2: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Races Past Mastiii 4 With Rs. 6.25 Cr, Actor Hosts Special Army Screening

The battle of the box office between ‘120 Bahadur,’ a war drama directed by Farhan Akhtar, and the adult comedy sequel ‘Mastiii 4’ featuring Riteish Deshmukh has undergone a major turn of events on the second day itself. Although Friday saw the adult comedy in a leading position, it was the patriotic storyline and positive word-of-mouth for 120 Bahadur that created a huge surge on Saturday and thus made it the strongest contender for the weekend.

The film led by Farhan Akhtar, which is inspired by the brave Battle of Rezang La, has raked in a total of ₹6.25 crore over the weekend, thereby surpassing the ₹5.50 crore that Mastiii 4 has drawn in the same time. The remarkable increase in the collection of 120 Bahadur, suggests that the audience is now more inclined towards the real-life tribute which is intense than the slapstick comedy.

Box Office Growth: ‘120 Bahadur’ Overtakes Adult Comedy

Releasing on the estimated ₹2.25 crore opening day (Friday), 120 Bahadur, followed by an incredible 78% hike on Saturday, roughly ₹4 crore on Day 2. This rapid increase in attendance is an unmistakable sign that the movie is doing great thanks to its impressive storyline and the honoring of the 1962 Sino-Indian War heroes.

On the opposite side, Mastiii 4, a comedy featuring Riteish Deshmukh, got a better opening day with ₹2.75 crore expected but did not take advantage of the Saturday weekend growth. The collection of the movie on Day 2 was the same as the opening day, which was again ₹2.75 crore, thus adding up to its total being less than that of the war drama. The large gap in daily trends indicates how much more important is the audience’s reception compared to the initial recall of the franchise.

Patriotic Honour: Special Screening for Army Chief

In addition to the film’s great respect, Farhan Akhtar in New Delhi threw a specially organized screening of ‘120 Bahadur’ for Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and various other high-ranking officers and their families.

The film’s producer Farhan Akhtar said the event was a ‘proud moment’ and underlined the dedication of the whole team to pay tribute to the brave soldiers whose lives have been portrayed in the film.

The extraordinary screening organized for the top brass of the Indian Army not only shows the film’s importance as a genuine and powerful tribute to military service but also that such a factor is very much alive and kicking when it comes to the film’s steadily increased box office performance via good reviews and public goodwill.

