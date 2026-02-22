70th Filmfare Awards South: Allu Arjun, Mammootty Win Best Actor, Sai Pallavi Takes Best Actress — Full Winners List Across Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil

LIVE TV
70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: The 70th Filmfare Awards South celebrated the finest performances and cinematic achievements from Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil cinema, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry for a glittering night of honours.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 22, 2026 02:29:12 IST

70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: The 70th Filmfare Awards South celebrated the finest performances and cinematic achievements from Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil cinema, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry for a glittering night of honours. 

Sanya Malhotra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Aparna Balamurali, and Pranitha Subhash left everyone speechless with their energetic dance performance. Here’s a complete look at the 70th Filmfare Awards South winner list across major categories. 

70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: Telugu

Best Film – Pushpa 2: The RuleBest Director – Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Film (Critics’) – Lucky Bhaskar

Best Actor In Leading Role Male – Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Actor In Leading Role Female – Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu)

Best Debut Male – Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Debut Female – Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha)

Best Debut Director – Yadhu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Lyrics – Ramjogayya Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara: Part 1)

Best Choreography – Sekhar Master (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)

Best Production Design – Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: The Rule), Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Music Album – Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Playback Singer Male – Sri Krishna (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)

Best Playback Singer Female – Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle: Devara: Part 1)

Best Actor In Supporting Role Male – Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Actor In Supporting Role Female – Anjali (Gangs of Godavari)

Best Actor (Critics’) – Teja Sajja (Hanu-Man)

Best Actress (Critics’) – Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama)

70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: Tamil

Best Film – Amaran

Best Director – PS Vinothraj (Kottukaali), Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Best Film (Critics’) – Meiyazhagan

Best Actor In Leading Role – Sivakarthikeyan (Amaran)

Best Actor (Critics’) – Arvind Swamy (Meiyazhagan)

Best Actor In Leading Role – Sai Pallavi (Amaran)

Best Actress (Critics’) – Anna Ben (Kottukkaali)

Best Debut Male – Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

Best Debut Female – Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)

Best Debut Director – Suresh Mari (J Baby), Tamizharsan (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Lyrics – Uma Devi (Yaaro Ivan Yaaro – Meiyazhagan)

Best Playback Singer Female – Shweta Mohan (Hey Minnale – Amaran)

Best Playback Singer Male -Haricharan (Hey Minnale – Amaran)

Best Music Album – G V Prakash Kumar (Amaran)

Best Actor In Supporting Role Male – Karthi (Meiyazhagan)

Best Actor In Supporting Role Female – Parvathy Thiruvothu (Thangalaan), Swasika (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Cinematography – Ch Sai (Amaran)

Outstanding Performance – Vikram (Thangalaan)

70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: Malayalam

Best Film – Manjummel Boys

Best Director – Rahul Sadasivan (Bramayugam)

Best Film (Critics’) – Kishkindha Kaandam, Ullozhukku

Best Actor In Leading Role Male – Mammootty (Bramayugam)

Best Actor In Leading Role Female – Urvashi (Ullozhukku)

Best Debut Male – K R Gokul (Aadujeevitham), Abhimanyu S Thilakan (Marco)

Best Debut Female – Methil Devika (Kadha Innuvare)

Best Debut Director – Jithin Lal (Arm), Joju George (Pani)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sreekumaran Thampi, Sreenivasan

Cine Icon Award – Bhavana

Best Lyrics – Rafeeq Ahammed (Periyone – Aadujeevitham)

Best Cinematography – Sunil KS (Aadujeevitham)

Best Music Album – Sushin Shyam (Aavesham)

Breakthrough In Filmmaking – Anand Ekarshi (Aattam)

Best Playback Singer Male – Jithin Raj ( Periyone – Aadujeevitham)

Best Playback Singer Female – Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Angu Vaana Konilu – Arm)

Best Actor In Supporting Role Male – Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam)

Best Actor In Supporting Role Female – Lijomol Jose (Her)

Best Actress (Critics’) – Zarin Shihab (Aattam)

Best Actor (Critics’) – Prithviraj (Aadujeevitham), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam)

70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: Kannada

Best Film – Shakhahaari

Best Director – Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)

Best Film (Critics’) – Blink

Best Actor In Leading Role Male – Sri Murali (Bhageera)

Best Actor In Leading Role Female – Akshatha Pandvapura (Koli Esru)

Best Debut Male – Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)

Best Debut Female – Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)

Best Lyrics – V. Nagendra Prasad (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Music Album – Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Playback Singer Male – Jaskaran Singh (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Playback Singer Female – Shruthi Prahlad (Hithalaka Karibyada – Karnataka Dhamaka)

Best Actor In Supporting Role Male – Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)

Best Actor In Supporting Role Female – Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)

Best Actor (Critics’) – Gowrishankar (Kerebete)

Best Actress (Critics’) – Ankita Amar (Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali)

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 2:29 AM IST
