70th Filmfare Awards South: Allu Arjun, Mammootty Win Best Actor, Sai Pallavi Takes Best Actress — Full Winners List Across Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil

70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: The 70th Filmfare Awards South celebrated the finest performances and cinematic achievements from Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil cinema, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry for a glittering night of honours.
Sanya Malhotra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Aparna Balamurali, and Pranitha Subhash left everyone speechless with their energetic dance performance. Here’s a complete look at the 70th Filmfare Awards South winner list across major categories.
70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: Telugu
Best Film – Pushpa 2: The RuleBest Director – Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Film (Critics’) – Lucky Bhaskar
Best Actor In Leading Role Male – Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Actor In Leading Role Female – Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu)
Best Debut Male – Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurrollu)
Best Debut Female – Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha)
Best Debut Director – Yadhu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu)
Best Lyrics – Ramjogayya Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara: Part 1)
Best Choreography – Sekhar Master (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)
Best Production Design – Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: The Rule), Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Music Album – Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Playback Singer Male – Sri Krishna (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)
Best Playback Singer Female – Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle: Devara: Part 1)
Best Actor In Supporting Role Male – Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Actor In Supporting Role Female – Anjali (Gangs of Godavari)
Best Actor (Critics’) – Teja Sajja (Hanu-Man)
Best Actress (Critics’) – Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama)
70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: Tamil
Best Film – Amaran
Best Director – PS Vinothraj (Kottukaali), Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)
Best Film (Critics’) – Meiyazhagan
Best Actor In Leading Role – Sivakarthikeyan (Amaran)
Best Actor (Critics’) – Arvind Swamy (Meiyazhagan)
Best Actor In Leading Role – Sai Pallavi (Amaran)
Best Actress (Critics’) – Anna Ben (Kottukkaali)
Best Debut Male – Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)
Best Debut Female – Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)
Best Debut Director – Suresh Mari (J Baby), Tamizharsan (Lubber Pandhu)
Best Lyrics – Uma Devi (Yaaro Ivan Yaaro – Meiyazhagan)
Best Playback Singer Female – Shweta Mohan (Hey Minnale – Amaran)
Best Playback Singer Male -Haricharan (Hey Minnale – Amaran)
Best Music Album – G V Prakash Kumar (Amaran)
Best Actor In Supporting Role Male – Karthi (Meiyazhagan)
Best Actor In Supporting Role Female – Parvathy Thiruvothu (Thangalaan), Swasika (Lubber Pandhu)
Best Cinematography – Ch Sai (Amaran)
Outstanding Performance – Vikram (Thangalaan)
70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: Malayalam
Best Film – Manjummel Boys
Best Director – Rahul Sadasivan (Bramayugam)
Best Film (Critics’) – Kishkindha Kaandam, Ullozhukku
Best Actor In Leading Role Male – Mammootty (Bramayugam)
Best Actor In Leading Role Female – Urvashi (Ullozhukku)
Best Debut Male – K R Gokul (Aadujeevitham), Abhimanyu S Thilakan (Marco)
Best Debut Female – Methil Devika (Kadha Innuvare)
Best Debut Director – Jithin Lal (Arm), Joju George (Pani)
Lifetime Achievement Award – Sreekumaran Thampi, Sreenivasan
Cine Icon Award – Bhavana
Best Lyrics – Rafeeq Ahammed (Periyone – Aadujeevitham)
Best Cinematography – Sunil KS (Aadujeevitham)
Best Music Album – Sushin Shyam (Aavesham)
Breakthrough In Filmmaking – Anand Ekarshi (Aattam)
Best Playback Singer Male – Jithin Raj ( Periyone – Aadujeevitham)
Best Playback Singer Female – Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Angu Vaana Konilu – Arm)
Best Actor In Supporting Role Male – Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam)
Best Actor In Supporting Role Female – Lijomol Jose (Her)
Best Actress (Critics’) – Zarin Shihab (Aattam)
Best Actor (Critics’) – Prithviraj (Aadujeevitham), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam)
70th Filmfare Awards South Winner List: Kannada
Best Film – Shakhahaari
Best Director – Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)
Best Film (Critics’) – Blink
Best Actor In Leading Role Male – Sri Murali (Bhageera)
Best Actor In Leading Role Female – Akshatha Pandvapura (Koli Esru)
Best Debut Male – Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)
Best Debut Female – Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)
Best Lyrics – V. Nagendra Prasad (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Music Album – Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Playback Singer Male – Jaskaran Singh (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Playback Singer Female – Shruthi Prahlad (Hithalaka Karibyada – Karnataka Dhamaka)
Best Actor In Supporting Role Male – Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)
Best Actor In Supporting Role Female – Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)
Best Actor (Critics’) – Gowrishankar (Kerebete)
Best Actress (Critics’) – Ankita Amar (Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali)
