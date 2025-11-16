Aditya Roy Kapur Turns 40: Here’s His Net Worth, Assets and How He Built His Fortune

Aditya Roy Kapur started as a VJ in the past before moving to supporting roles in Bollywood movies. The actor achieved prominence for his debut commercially successful movie “Aashiqui 2,” in 2013.

Current Net Worth

In 2026, Aditya Roy Kapur’s net worth is believed to be close to 95 crores and 110 crores. Most of the fortune is likely earned by acting in films and web series, brand endorsements, and investment.

Real Estate and Lifestyle

Aditya lives in a ₹ 15 crore apartment with a sea view in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur himself had luxury vehicles such as BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Aud Q7. These are in line with a lifestyle of luxury cars.

How He Built His Fortune

His fortune comes primarily from his acting fees which average at ₹5-6 crores per film, as well as his earnings from OTT projects and endorsements with lifestyle brands. Real estate investments as well as investments in startup companies have helped accumulate Aditya’s wealth and profitable financial situation.

At age 40, Aditya Roy Kapur is a popular actor with a good reputation as well as a steadily growing fortune and a promising career ahead.

