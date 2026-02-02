LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After Backlash, 'Dhadak 2' Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Her Instagram Private Over 'Sinister Film' Remark On 'Dhurandhar': What She Actually Said

After Backlash, ‘Dhadak 2’ Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Her Instagram Private Over ‘Sinister Film’ Remark On ‘Dhurandhar’: What She Actually Said

Shazia Iqbal makes Instagram private after backlash over her ‘sinister film’ remark widely linked to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

Shazia Iqbal makes Instagram private. (Photo: X)
Shazia Iqbal makes Instagram private. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 2, 2026 20:59:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Backlash, ‘Dhadak 2’ Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Her Instagram Private Over ‘Sinister Film’ Remark On ‘Dhurandhar’: What She Actually Said

Filmmaker Shazia Iqbal has found herself at the centre of an online controversy after her Instagram story criticising a “sinister film” was widely linked by social media users to Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar. Following the backlash, the Dhadak 2 director made her previously public Instagram account private.

While Shazia did not name the film in her post, many users connected her remarks to Dhurandhar, which recently began streaming on Netflix after a massive theatrical run.

What Shazia Iqbal Actually Said

In her Instagram stories, Shazia wrote:

“What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film. But it’s a ‘well-made’ film, guys… with some cool BGM. Well done, industry dude bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy.”

Though she did not mention Dhurandhar by name, the timing of her post after the film’s OTT release led many to assume she was referring to it.

Social Media Backlash and Viral Screenshots

Screenshots of her story soon circulated on Instagram and X, triggering sharp reactions. Several users criticised her stance and pointed to her past work as a production designer on projects like Sacred Games and Housefull 2.

One X user wrote, “Did Shazia Iqbal watch her own project Sacred Games for the first time? Or was it Houseful 2?” Another commented, “I genuinely think she wants to be cool but we all know what Dhurandhar is.”

Amid the growing criticism, Shazia switched her Instagram account to private.

Anurag Kashyap Also Questioned the Film’s Politics

Shazia is not the only filmmaker to voice reservations about Dhurandhar. Director Anurag Kashyap recently shared his views on the film, saying:

“I liked the film, but I didn’t like some of the ideologies. The dialogue about ‘This is the new India’ and one long political monologue, among a total of three scenes, were unnecessary; even without them, the film’s impact would not have diminished.”

About Dhurandhar and Its Commercial Success

Co-produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film follows an Indian spy infiltrating a terror network in Pakistan to avenge past attacks on India.

Despite the political criticism, the film has emerged as a major commercial success. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned ₹836.5 crore in India net collections and ₹1302.5 crore worldwide.

Shazia Iqbal and Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 marks Shazia Iqbal’s first feature-length directorial venture. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as a Dalit man and Triptii Dimri as an upper-caste woman. As per Sacnilk, the film recorded an India net collection of ₹22.45 crore.

The controversy around Shazia’s Instagram remark has now added a fresh layer to the larger debate surrounding Dhurandhar and its political messaging.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 8:59 PM IST
