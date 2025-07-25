Home > Entertainment > Ahaan Panday’s Favourite K-Pop Idol Revealed! Saiyaara Star Names Whom?

Bollywood’s new heartthrob Ahaan Panday shocked fans, naming BLACKPINK’s Lisa as his K-pop obsession on his Alanna’s YouTube channel. With Saiyaara smashing box office records, is this K-pop crush a hint at a Bollywood-K-pop crossover? We never know!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 25, 2025 18:05:00 IST

The whole Indian K-pop and Bollywood fans are buzzed after Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday revealed BLACKPINK’s Lisa as his favorite K-pop idol. The Bollywood newcomer spilled the tea during a fun-filled segment on his sister Alanna Panday’s YouTube channel, leaving K-pop stans in a frenzy. With Saiyaara already dominating the box office, Ahaan’s unexpected K-pop confession is the cherry on top of his rising fame. Here’s the scoop on this viral moment that no one saw coming!



Ahaan’s K-Pop Crush Unveiled

An old clip resurfaced on the internet from Alanna’s YouTube channel where Ahaan dropped the bombshell that BLACKPINK’s Lisa is his ultimate K-pop pick. Alanna, in a hilarious mix-up, scribbled “PINKBLACK” on a whiteboard, prompting Ahaan to burst into laughter before confirming his admiration for the Thai-born global superstar.

 Fans of both Bollywood and K-pop were floored, with X posts buzzing about how this crossover wasn’t on their “2025 bingo card.” Ahaan’s charm and Lisa’s electrifying aura make this an iconic pairing no one expected!

Lisa’s Global Domination Fuels the Frenzy

Lisa, a powerhouse performer in BLACKPINK, is currently rocking the DEADLINE World Tour, with sold-out shows in Toronto and upcoming gigs in New York City on July 26 and 27, 2025. Her fierce stage presence and chart-topping hits like “Jump” have cemented her as a K-pop queen. 

Ahaan’s shoutout comes at a time when Lisa’s influence is soaring, with her recent Ferrari flex and Spotify Global Top 50 tracks adding to her allure. Indian BLINKs are thrilled, flooding social media with memes and reels celebrating this Bollywood-K-pop connection.

Saiyaara Star’s Meteoric Rise

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, is making waves with his debut in Saiyaara, a Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama that grossed over ₹175 crore worldwide. Playing Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, Ahaan’s emotional depth has earned rave reviews, with critics calling him a “star in the making.”

 His Lisa revelation adds a trendy edge to his Gen Z appeal, positioning him as Bollywood’s newest heartthrob. As Saiyaara continues its box office reign, Ahaan’s K-pop fandom is sparking crossover dreams of a Lisa cameo in a sequel.

Also Read: Lisa’s Netflix Debut In Hitmakers: Why Did BLACKPINK Star Reject Unfinished Tracks?

