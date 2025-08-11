LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?

Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?

Saiyaara is still stealing hearts and breaking records! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's sizzling chemistry in this YRF blockbuster has everyone talking. Shanoo Sharma spilled the beans-love fest streaming on OTT. But when and where to watch this blockbuster hit? Here's everything you need to know!

Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 11, 2025 23:54:00 IST

The romantic hit Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their debut roles, has blown away box-ofiice, grossing over ₹319 crore in India since its theatrical release on July 18, 2025. With Mohit Suri as the director, this heartfelt narrative of love and music has charmed the audience. With its OTT release awaited, fans are losing their minds with YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma’s recent hint that it could be any day now.

Saiyaara OTT Release Date

Shanoo Sharma recently reshared an Instagram story from OTT FLIX, where it was mentioned that Saiyaara will release on September 12, 2025, on Netflix. Although the date is not officially confirmed by Yash Raj Films, much excitement has been stirred around the post.

Netflix acquired the film’s digital rights, and even though there was speculation about a Diwali release to extend the theatrical window by 90 days, it actually seems that the release in September is now going to take place eight weeks after its theatrical release. This will allow the fans to watch it from home sooner.

Saiyaara: A Blockbuster Love Story

Saiyaara is a heart touching story of Krish Kapoor, a musician played by Ahaan Panday, who is amid his internal chaos and Vaani Batra, a reserved writer played by Aneet Padda, their passionate love story set against a soul-stirring musical backdrop has touched audiences. 

Mohit Suri’s storytelling and the film’s music have made fans fall in love with the movie. Since then, Ahaan and Aneet’s chemistry has received lots of love and appreciation.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda: Rising Stars and YRF’s Vision

In Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda, who had earlier visible performances in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don’t Cry are owning the industry at this time. Shanoo Sharma, who mentored Ahaan for nearly a decade, described his casting as a “magical” journey. This shines through the company’s commitment to launching new talent. Aneet is being prepped by YRF as their next star. As Saiyaara gets set to enthrall streaming audiences, its emotional depth and path-setting performances will surely leave an imprint.

Tags: Ahaan PandeyAneet PaddanetflixSaiyaara

Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?

