Who Is Aishwarya Rajinikanth? Dhanush’s Ex-Wife, The Woman Who shaped His Superhit Films And Tamil Superstar’s Daughter Back In Spotlight Amid Mrunal Thakur Relationship Rumours

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, filmmaker, playback singer, and the elder daughter of Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth, has once again found herself in the public spotlight amid ongoing rumours surrounding actor Dhanush’s reported relationship with Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur.

While Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, renewed chatter around the actor’s personal life has also brought attention back to Aishwarya Rajinikanth his former wife and a key creative force behind some of his most iconic films.

Who Is Aishwarya Rajinikanth?

Born on January 1, 1982, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is an Indian film director and playback singer who works primarily in Tamil cinema.

She is the elder daughter of legendary actor Rajinikanth and noted playback singer and producer Latha Rajinikanth. Her younger sister, Soundarya Rajinikanth, is also an established filmmaker and producer in the Tamil film industry.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Journey in Cinema

Aishwarya began her career as a playback singer, recording her first song for the unreleased film Ramanaa in 2000, composed by Deva. Her first officially released track was “Natpe Natpe” from Whistle (2003), sung alongside composer D. Imman and actor Silambarasan (STR). She later sang “Un Mela Aasadhan” in Aayirathil Oruvan, a film where she also worked as an assistant director.

The Film That Changed Everything: 3

In 2011, Aishwarya made her directorial debut with 3, starring her then-husband Dhanush and actress Shruti Haasan. The film gained nationwide attention after its song “Why This Kolaveri Di” became a viral sensation, marking one of the earliest pan-India internet music phenomena.

The track was composed by Aishwarya’s cousin Anirudh Ravichander, launching his career as a music director.

The success of 3 cemented Aishwarya’s place as a filmmaker and highlighted her role in shaping Dhanush’s mainstream popularity beyond Tamil cinema.

Television, Digital Work, and Global Recognition

Apart from films, Aishwarya has appeared as a judge on STAR Vijay’s dance reality show Jodi Number One. In 2015, she announced the launch of a YouTube platform, Ten Entertainment, aimed at promoting original content and short films by emerging filmmakers.

In 2016, she was appointed India’s goodwill ambassador for UN Women, recognising her advocacy for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Why Is Aishwarya Rajinikanth back in spotlight?

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s name has resurfaced in public discourse amid persistent rumours linking Dhanush with actress Mrunal Thakur.

Reports claim the two actors have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including the screening of Son of Sardaar 2, which Dhanush attended last year.

Addressing speculation, Mrunal Thakur clarified that Dhanush was invited to the event by actor Ajay Devgn and described him as “just a good friend.” However, unnamed sources quoted by media outlets have claimed that the duo is dating, though neither actor has made an official statement.

As discussions around Dhanush’s personal life intensify, Aishwarya Rajinikanth remains a significant figure not merely as his former spouse, but as a filmmaker, cultural contributor, and the daughter of one of India’s biggest cinematic legends.

Her work, independent career, and influence in Tamil cinema continue to define her identity beyond headlines, reaffirming her place as a creative force in her own right.

