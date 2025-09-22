LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 22, 2025 00:35:05 IST

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): From Akshay Kumar to Raveena Tandon and Tiger Shroff, several members of the Indian film industry on Sunday attended the screening of the musical saga ‘Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Akshay posed with Tiger at the screening. Both looked dapper as they arrived in black suits.

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Actor Vikrant Massey also attended the screening of the musical ‘Mera Desh Pehle’.

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Actor Raveena Tandon was also spotted arriving at the event.

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Excited about attending the musical, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah told ANI, “..This will be a very beautiful play, and we will get to learn about some new aspects of the life of PM Modi. We are very excited…”

Vipul was accompanied by his wife and actor Shefali Shah.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also attended the music saga.

Speaking to media, he shared, “Through today’s program, some aspects of PM Modi will be shown about which people don’t know much…The program is being organised in six big cities of the nation. People from all sections of society are participating in this program.”

Earlier on September 17, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation, “Mera Desh Pehle”, was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, in the national capital. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: akshay kumarmera-desh-pehle-the-untold-story-of-shri-narendra-modiraveena tandon

RELATED News

Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
Director Of Dreams Christopher Nolan Elected As New President Of Hollywood’s Directors Guild (DGA)
Pawan Kalyan Roars At OG Pre Release Event, Gives Grand Entry Amid Rain, Forgets That He Is Deputy CM, WATCH
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says singer Zubeen Garg's last rites to be held at Kamarkuchi village on September 23

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets
GST reform benefits the poor: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Congress, says party only spreads "negativity and baseless criticism"
A New Record For Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma, Sets New Standard Against Pakistan!
India to organise exhibition of Lord Buddha relics in Russia
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' to carry essence of Meghalaya to Asian Project Market at Busan International Film Festival 2025
India's flex space market sees 72% uptake by global firms, emerges as one of most mature ecosystems: Report
Dubai Drama Asia Cup 2025: The Internet Goes Crazy Over Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma’s Heated Clash With Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates World Car Free Day in partnership with Department of Tourism
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

QUICK LINKS