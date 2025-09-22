Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): From Akshay Kumar to Raveena Tandon and Tiger Shroff, several members of the Indian film industry on Sunday attended the screening of the musical saga ‘Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Akshay posed with Tiger at the screening. Both looked dapper as they arrived in black suits.

Actor Vikrant Massey also attended the screening of the musical ‘Mera Desh Pehle’.

Actor Raveena Tandon was also spotted arriving at the event.

Excited about attending the musical, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah told ANI, “..This will be a very beautiful play, and we will get to learn about some new aspects of the life of PM Modi. We are very excited…”

Vipul was accompanied by his wife and actor Shefali Shah.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also attended the music saga.

Speaking to media, he shared, “Through today’s program, some aspects of PM Modi will be shown about which people don’t know much…The program is being organised in six big cities of the nation. People from all sections of society are participating in this program.”

Earlier on September 17, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation, “Mera Desh Pehle”, was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, in the national capital. (ANI)

