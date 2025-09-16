Alia Bhatt Embraces Gemini’s ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend, Says We All Need To Hug Our Inner Child
Alia Bhatt Embraces Gemini's 'Hug My Younger Self' Trend, Says We All Need To Hug Our Inner Child

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt embraced Google Gemini’s viral ‘Hug My Younger Self’ trend, sharing a touching image and inspiring fans to reconnect with their inner child. Her heartfelt message encourages self-love, acceptance, and celebrating personal growth

Alia Bhatt melts hearts with Gemini’s emotional trend (Pc: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt melts hearts with Gemini’s emotional trend (Pc: Instagram)

Published: September 16, 2025 15:12:25 IST
Published: September 16, 2025 15:12:25 IST

A recent AI driven product has taken the social media by storm, with trends emerging and fading every second, a new phenomenon has won the hearts of people and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on the forefront with an exceptionally emotional response. The trend, which is driven by Google Gemini, creates artificial images of an individual in the present and hugging his younger form, all the work of AI.

The reaction of Alia Bhatt to a fan-created photo of the author hugging her eight-year-old self has left an impact on her millions of fans, as it is a universal message on the need to love oneself and to celebrate the process of growing up. In her post, she shared the photo and said, Sometimes we need to go back and embrace the 8-year-old in us and she added that her younger self would be very proud of her today.

The Psychology Behind “Hug Your Younger Self”

It is a relatively straightforward AI trend, which exploits a specific psychological concept, the inner child. The inner child is an embodiment of emotions, memories and experiences of our childhood that still affect us as adults. The trend of hugging your younger self serves as a visual and emotional reminder to people and makes them reconnect with this aspect of themselves.

It inspires a point of thought and a strong gesture of confirmation. It is an outward expression of self-acceptance to many, including those in the spotlight such as Alia Bhatt, which is a heart-rending revisiting of innocence and dreams of their youth.

Alia Bhatt’s Authentic Social Media Presence

The open and natural response by Alia Bhatt is a reflection of her real-life character, which she frequently provides on her social media. It is not a fashion centered on making superficial and shallow pretty or a passing frenzy, but an emotion centered on real self-development. Alia is a role model to her audience by engaging in a trend that encourages them to enjoy their emotional state.

Her emotional caption, which was accompanied by a heart-rending song in the background, also supports the notion of what the real success is not only about professional success but also about the person, being proud of what the individual he or she is now, with all his or her flaws, and to urge the person he or she used to be to have some compassion.

