Ameesha shares throwback pics with Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan as she recalls working in ' Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 18:44:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Loved watching ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ ? If yes, then the recent post of actor Ameesha Patel will definitely leave you nostalgic.

On Saturday, marking the birthday of veteran director Rakesh Roshan, Ameesha took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of pictures from the 2000s.

The pictures showed Ameesha, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan celebrating before they kick-started the shoot of the film.

In the pictures, we can see Hrithik pouring champagne into a glass. Ameesha is seen feeding cake to Rakesh Roshan.

 
 
 
 
 
Recalling the particular moment, Ameesha wrote, ” @rakesh_roshan9 –these are pictures from my home in South Mumbai the day after I signed “KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN ” n we opened champagne to celebrate before starting our shoot schedule!! From then to now u have been a beacon of inspiration with ur hardwork, discipline, professionalism, organisation n ur true resilience in the face of all adversity n challenges! U have been the best I cud learn from n was a privelege to be ur discovery !!! Wishing u the happpppiest bday n many many bumper years to follow !! Your SONIA forever (a couple of heart emojis).”

‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ was released in 2000 and became a massive hit. Hrithik played a dual role in the movie, portraying Rohit, a singer, and his lookalike Raj, in a gripping tale of love, loss, and revenge. Ameesha played his love interest, Sonia.

In a previous interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan said that making ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ was a challenge for him as he had done ‘Khudgarz’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, followed by ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’, ‘King Uncle’, ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Koyla’ but never any romantic film.

“I made all different kinds of genres but never romantic. So, I said let me make a romantic film because people are telling me you are not romantic. Then I thought about what to make, and this idea came. So I made the film as a filmmaker” he said.

He continued, “If Hrithik wouldn’t have been my son, I would have taken some other newcomer because I wanted a newcomer for that film. It was not that I had to launch my son, so that pressure was there to make a romantic film. No. It wasn’t like that. This romantic film just came at the right time, when Hrithik was 24. The subject required a new boy and a new girl, and so I took Hrithik, and I took a new girl. It was a challenge for me so that I was making a romantic film for the first time, I should make it very beautifully to look at.”

Earlier on Saturday, Hrithik also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for dad Rakesh Roshan.

“Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years I have learnt to see the opposite as well , and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within , the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation,” he posted.

“Today I walk in balance , as do you. Never complete , but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for. I stand proud ( and strong) , cause I am your son .I love you,” Hrithik expressed. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Ameesha PatelcinemaKaho Naa Pyaar HaiRakesh Roshan

QUICK LINKS