Home > Entertainment > Amid Dhurandhar Row, Why Is Ranveer Singh Facing Heat For Mimicking Kantara Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty? Everything Explained

Amid Dhurandhar Row, Why Is Ranveer Singh Facing Heat For Mimicking Kantara Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty? Everything Explained

Ranveer Singh sparked controversy at IFFI 2025 after imitating a Kantara character on stage in front of director Rishab Shetty. While the act drew laughs at the venue, the viral video triggered backlash online, with many calling his performance insensitive to cultural and spiritual beliefs.

Ranveer Singh faces backlash for mimicking Kantara's Chaundi scene (PHOTO: X)
Ranveer Singh faces backlash for mimicking Kantara's Chaundi scene (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 30, 2025 13:17:01 IST

Amid Dhurandhar Row, Why Is Ranveer Singh Facing Heat For Mimicking Kantara Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty? Everything Explained

The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in the news for a social media controversy over his attendance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash for Kantara Imitation

Although he received applause when he paid tribute to Thalaivar Rajinikanth, the actor also received backlash when he reacted to Kantara and his imitation of one of the characters in the movie, even before his next movie, Dhurandhar, is released.

Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty was present at the event, and Ranveer took some time to compliment the franchise. In reference to the performance of Shetty in Kantara Chapter 1, he talked about the sister of Guliga Daiva Chaundi, as a female ghost and proceeded to imitate the character on stage.

Ranveer Singh’s IFFI Appearance Sparks Cultural Debate

He could barely open his eyes, and with tongue out, did a form of his signature primordial scream, and Shetty was in splits.

Ranveer also made fun of the stage, targeting Shetty, saying to the audience, “Everyone would like to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy.”

Although the performance was met with laughter in the venue, the video of the clip went viral on the internet, which created a tremendous backlash. His characters are seen as being insensitive and disrespectful of holy cultural beliefs to many viewers.

On X, one of the users commented, “The reaction of Ranveer towards the scene of Kantara was very unnecessary and disrespectful.

Another said that Ranveer Singh literally mocked the Daiva Chaundi possession in Kantara. The lows that these movie stars go to in the pursuit of fame and money with no consideration to holy beliefs of Tulunad Daivaradhane. Shame. Rishabh is plaything with that mimic? (sic)

A third person involved said Ranveer would have simply kept his mouth shut and not have said anything about Kantara at this point when now people are making fun of Ranveer that he is making the movie what it is worth uhhh.

The next furious comment resembled, I hope, being a fanatical follower of Daivas, @shetty_rishab reminded that fool, @RanveerOfficial to do Daiva work so. That too in a comic way. No, we do not want Ranveer, we do not want another Kantara. Enough is enough (sic).”

Another person made the comment on the actor that it was his responsibility to make fun of everything in a show like that. Cringe as always.”

ALSO READ: Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80: A Look at His Life, Legacy & Iconic Career

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 1:17 PM IST
Amid Dhurandhar Row, Why Is Ranveer Singh Facing Heat For Mimicking Kantara Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty? Everything Explained

