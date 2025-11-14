Amitabh Bachchan Calls Paparazzi Intrusion ‘Disgusting’ As Dharmendra Continues To Recover

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken the floor and expressed his harshest opinion on the media and paparazzi’s meddling concerning the health of his colleague and Sholay co-star, Dharmendra. Bachchan used his blog as a platform to deliver a hard-hitting review, which he characterized as “shocking and revolting” the very absence of ethical standards demonstrated by some sections of the media.

His backlash is ignited by the fact that the old actor Dharmendra has recently got his release from a hospital in Mumbai and is now taking care of himself at home after his health scare. The private lives of the family have been constantly invaded by photographers, one of the most awful incidents being the alleged leak and distribution of a video from the hospital, showing the family’s most vulnerable moment.

Celebrity Privacy vs. Public Scrutiny

The remarks made by Bachchan bring to light a significant ethical dilemma, which is the battle between the public’s curiosity about a star’s life and their basic right to privacy, particularly in a crisis. Bachchan wrote on his blog, “There are no ethical norms… no feeling of responsibility… only a channel for personal profit, regardless of the moment.”

This quote reveals the extent to which the pursuit of exclusive news and social media popularity crushes basic humanity and the professionals’ ethics. The agonizing video and the never-ending presence of the reporters at the Deol house changed the family’s emotional distress into a media show.

Industry Outcry on Media Ethics

The megastar’s reaction was not the only one; the strong words of the character actor indicated the larger eruption of the film industry against the paparazzi culture’s insensitivity becoming more and more pronounced. Sunny Deol, the son of Dharmendra, was annoyed and shouted at photographers who were waiting for them at the front of the house, and asked them if they were not ashamed.

Karan Johar also came forward and called the media coverage “circus,” and he was crying for compassion. Such a united front made up of the most important film figures is a very loud and powerful statement asking for nothing less than good media morals and absolute respect for the private lives of celebrities.

The event has once again opened up the debate about the difficult line that has to be drawn between responsible journalism and crass sensationalism during the times of most sensitive issues.

