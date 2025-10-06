LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief

Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief

Anshula Kapoor's engagement to Rohan Thakkar brimmed with emotion during the intimate 'Gor Dhana' at dad Boney's home, per his heartfelt wish. Missing late mom Mona intensely, grief resurfaced sharply. She honored her with "Rab Raakha" embroidered on her lehenga and a photo-seated tribute. Siblings Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi united the family in this poignant new chapter.

Anshula's Emotional Engagement: Mona's Shadow Over 'Gor Dhana' Joy, Dad's Home Wish Rekindles Grief (Pc: Instagram)
Anshula's Emotional Engagement: Mona's Shadow Over 'Gor Dhana' Joy, Dad's Home Wish Rekindles Grief (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 6, 2025 13:23:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief

Anshula Kapoor engagement with Rohan Thakkar was as charged with deep emotion as it was set against the memories of a new beginning, with her mother, late Mona Shourie Kapoor, always in a piercing absence and in the heart of the matter. The fiancé arrived, placing a heavy heart and troubled spirit right before the entrance door. The sense of grief, she reflected, “has come back so strongly” since the day of engagement, feeling like a new wound right at the beginning of this wonderful new life chapter. The fun and gaiety of a traditional ‘Gor Dhana’ ceremony were engulfed in complex emotions as Anshula creatively slipped her mother’s memory within the fabric of the very celebration. 

During an incredibly touching conversation, Anshula said the ceremony took place in her father’s house as this was a special request made by Boney Kapoor. He wished for an home-wedding, making the very private ‘Gor Dhana’ ceremony, a Gujarati pre-wedding ritual, exceptionally warm and beautiful. Familywise, the whole Kapoor family gathered, including Anshula’s brother Arjun Kapoor, and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, whose presence during this time spoke volumes of the family being together in joy and sorrow.

Maternal Absence and Emotional Tribute

Anshula went to great lengths to ensure that her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, was there in spirit. Embroidered on the back of her lehenga, in secret, subtle yet potent tribute, were the words “Rab Raakha” (May God protect you), a phrase often used by her mother.

That earthly connection gaily helped her invoke and feel the presence of her “forever protector.” This kind act pierced through the veil of time to reaffirm their bond and served as a reminder that the major events in life are always the times when one misses their dear one more. The ceremony included a set-aside seat with her mothers photo, symbolizing their mother’s spiritual presence among the family.

Boney Kapoor’s Wedding Wish and Family Unity

The Gor Dhana ceremony was conducted at her father’s house since it was really Boney Kapoor’s desire for his daughter to commence her new married life from a family home. This was honoring not just her father’s wish but also signifying their emotional closeness as a family while celebrating Anshula’s engagement to Rohan Thakkar.

Considering the couple’s choice for a small get-together, the Scriptures Allowed were to form a really loving memory of their new beginning that included the warm wish of all their family members.

Also Read: Meet Rukmini Vasanth, The Brave Daughter Of Uri Martyr Who Shines In Kantara: Chapter 1

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 1:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anshula KapoorBoney KapoorMona Shourie KapoorRohan Thakkar

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s Mother Jyothi Malik Warns Son, ‘Don’t Talk To People With No Values’
Meet Malti Chahar: Mystery Girl Who Calls MS Dhoni ‘Sweetheart’ Enters Bigg Boss 19 As Wildcard
Meet Rukmini Vasanth, The Brave Daughter Of Uri Martyr Who Shines In Kantara: Chapter 1

LATEST NEWS

Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
IPL 2026 Auction: 4 CSK Stars Who Could Be Released, Including Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra
Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief
Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief
Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief
Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief

QUICK LINKS