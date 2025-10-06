Anshula Kapoor Engagement Tears: Missing Mom Mona Deeply, Dad Boney Kapoor Heart-Wrenching Home Wedding Wish Ignites Raw Grief

Anshula Kapoor engagement with Rohan Thakkar was as charged with deep emotion as it was set against the memories of a new beginning, with her mother, late Mona Shourie Kapoor, always in a piercing absence and in the heart of the matter. The fiancé arrived, placing a heavy heart and troubled spirit right before the entrance door. The sense of grief, she reflected, “has come back so strongly” since the day of engagement, feeling like a new wound right at the beginning of this wonderful new life chapter. The fun and gaiety of a traditional ‘Gor Dhana’ ceremony were engulfed in complex emotions as Anshula creatively slipped her mother’s memory within the fabric of the very celebration.

During an incredibly touching conversation, Anshula said the ceremony took place in her father’s house as this was a special request made by Boney Kapoor. He wished for an home-wedding, making the very private ‘Gor Dhana’ ceremony, a Gujarati pre-wedding ritual, exceptionally warm and beautiful. Familywise, the whole Kapoor family gathered, including Anshula’s brother Arjun Kapoor, and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, whose presence during this time spoke volumes of the family being together in joy and sorrow.

Maternal Absence and Emotional Tribute

Anshula went to great lengths to ensure that her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, was there in spirit. Embroidered on the back of her lehenga, in secret, subtle yet potent tribute, were the words “Rab Raakha” (May God protect you), a phrase often used by her mother.

That earthly connection gaily helped her invoke and feel the presence of her “forever protector.” This kind act pierced through the veil of time to reaffirm their bond and served as a reminder that the major events in life are always the times when one misses their dear one more. The ceremony included a set-aside seat with her mothers photo, symbolizing their mother’s spiritual presence among the family.

Boney Kapoor’s Wedding Wish and Family Unity

The Gor Dhana ceremony was conducted at her father’s house since it was really Boney Kapoor’s desire for his daughter to commence her new married life from a family home. This was honoring not just her father’s wish but also signifying their emotional closeness as a family while celebrating Anshula’s engagement to Rohan Thakkar.

Considering the couple’s choice for a small get-together, the Scriptures Allowed were to form a really loving memory of their new beginning that included the warm wish of all their family members.

