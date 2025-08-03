Anthony Mackie Recalls Friendship With Malcolm-Jamal Warne, ‘ Proud To Say He Was A Friend Of Mine’

Anthony Mackie has posted very affectionate reminiscences of the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner that indeed described him as a “beautiful human being.” The interview that became quite emotional from PEOPLE for showcasing Twisted Metal Season 2 was done in honour of the strong bond that remains between both men and Warner’s legacy.

Mackie and Warner: A Friendship Rooted in Admiration

To begin with, Mackie’s friendship with Warner grew from admiration for being an original Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Growing up along with him, the Theo in Mackie’s view was a goofy charm with family fairly similar to his own life. It might be said that the friendship matured into more than just an understood bond when they met in the industry.

Mackie has a treasure-house memory of it, which he highly values in all of his time spent with Warner’s warmth and wisdom. He used the opportunity also to pay homage by wearing a copy of the infamous Gordon Gartrell shirt on The Tonight Show in October 2024, again deference to the shared past and cultural impact Warner would impart through Theo.

Warner’s Tragic Death and Legacy

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54, due to a tragic accident of drowning while on a family holiday in Costa Rica. Known for his star role in the TV series “The Cosby Show,” which earned him an Emmy nomination, he also made appearances on “A Different World,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” and “The Resident.”

Warner’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the whole industry, co-stars Bill Cosby and Keshia Pulliam paid tribute to the star. In Hollywood, he is still revered as a mentor and cultural icon.

Mackie Losing Touch with Mentor

He further went on in the interview to commemorate Andre Braugher, another mentor who passed on in 2023. Authentic experience, he urged, is the need of the hour as far as getting others to “be yourself” in front of mentors.

His recollections, coming from his work as half of Twisted Metal cast, Stephanie Beatriz, remind those that the connection holds worth in times with loved ones. While Mackie pursues other projects such as Avengers: Doomsday, his tributes to Warner and Braugher are a big testament to how deep personal relationships cut even in loss.

