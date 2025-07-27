Home > Entertainment > Anupam Kher Is ‘Deeply Honoured’ After Meeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Presents Her With His Fourth Book

Anupam Kher expressed his honour to meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, gifted her his new self-help book, 'Different But No Less.' Sharing a heartfelt Instagram post, Kher praised her grace and bravery. The book, inspired by his film Tanvi The Great, celebrates resilience and hope, earning global acclaim.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 27, 2025 15:54:00 IST

Legendary actor Anupam Kher said that he was honoured to meet with Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the media during Operation Sindoor, and present her with his latest book. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a picture with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and wrote in the caption, “OPERATION SINDOOR: I was extremely HAPPY and deeply HONOURED to meet Col. #sofiyaqureshi recently and present her my fourth #SelfHelp book #DifferentButNoLess! She epitomise grace, valour, dignity and bravery of #IndianArmy. Thank you Col. Qureshi for your warmth and appreciation! Jai Hind! #Proud”

In June, Kher had announced that he is coming out with his fourth book titled ‘Different But No Less.’Best known for his inspiring journey both on and off screen, Kher took to his Instagram to share the news. The actor posted a video, calling the book “very special.” The book is based on his real-life experiences. Kher, who has earlier penned ‘The Best Thing About You Is You,’ ‘Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly,’ and ‘Your Best Day Is Today,’ described ‘Different But No Less as another self-help and motivational book.”My motivational books come from my own experiences of life…What my life experiences teach me is what I put in a book,” read a part of his caption.

The book shares the story behind his film Tanvi The Great, and how he faced several challenges while making it. “This book is not about storms. It’s about sailing through them. It’s about not letting anyone else get affected by your own predicament,” Kher said in the video. Kher added, “It’s about putting your faith in your own self to the test. It’s about optimism and hope. It’s about finding your way through the chaos. It’s about following the greatest GPS God has gifted us–our heart.”

Recently, his film ‘Tanvi The Great’ was released in theatres. Centred on the Indian Army and autism, ‘Tanvi The Great’ tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher). Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.Produced by Anupam Kher Studios along with NFDC, the film has received global accolades during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. It also earned standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

(With inputs from ANI)

