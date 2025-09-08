LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > AR Rahman teams up with Diane Warren, RIKA for latest track 'Exotic'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 15:28:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Music maestro AR Rahman has collaborated with acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren and British-Indian artist RIKA for the latest track ‘Exotic’.

In a statement Rahman stated, “Producing the track ‘Exotic’ for a remarkable songwriter like Diane has been a delightful experience. Diane’s prolific nature, coupled with her enduring childlike enthusiasm for her craft, is truly inspiring. I genuinely hope you all embrace RIKA, as her incredible energy and captivating vibe are sure to resonate with you.”

Taking to X on September 2, the legendary musician opened up about his latest project and shared BTS moments from the sets, “Step into the making of Exotic A journey where melodies meet across cultures, with the genius of Diane Warren, the spirit of Rika, and a little bit of my world.”

Penned by Diane Warren, the track carries her signature emotive lyricism and timeless melody. Rahman’s “production infuses it with his ability to fuse cultures and genres, while RIKA’s angelic, multicultural voice gives the song its emotional heartbeat,” as per the press release.

RIKA shared her working experience with the Oscar-winning musician, saying, “Working with A. R. Rahman has been nothing short of an honour. His musical genius is inspiring, and bringing Diane Warren’s beautiful words and capturing melody to life under his guidance has been a dream come true. Diane’s songwriting has shaped some of the greatest songs in the world, and to be able to lend my voice to her work alongside Rahman sir is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Diane Warren added, “I’m so excited for everyone to hear Exotic!!! AR truly made something unique and brilliant, and combined with the fantastic vocals of new artist RIKA, it is something unlike anything else you’ve heard. Be prepared to go somewhere Exotic!”

‘Exotic’ was released by Warner Music India and is available on streaming platforms. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

