LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Entertainment > Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours

Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours

Rumors linking Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan sparked after her affectionate post for his debut in Saiyaara. However, a close source confirms they’re not dating just friends. Ahaan remains focused on his rising Bollywood career, choosing to prioritize work over gossip.

Ahaan Panday & Shruti Chauhan's Romance Rumours Cleared
Ahaan Panday & Shruti Chauhan's Romance Rumours Cleared

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 15:50:13 IST

The popularity boost for “Saiyaara” has brought Ahaan Panday into the limelight, along with its bitter aggressive media attention to his personal life. Fueling the rumour mill, actress and model Shruti Chauhan’s unusually public social media congratulatory messages to Ahaan on his debut have convinced many that a romance is in the offing between the two. But one of the sources near the actor has put an end to all such rumors by stating that the “Saiyaara” star is “not dating Shruti Chauhan.” 

While Shruti’s display of support in public was undoubtedly touching and has received a lot of notice, our source says that their relationship is strictly that of friendship and working relationship. This is to put the record straight amidst continuous chatter on the web that has romantically paired the two young actors since the release of the film.

Fueling the Fire: How Social Media Contributes to Romance Rumors

In today’s digital world, social media is mostly a double-edged sword for star personalities. One has the instant connection to fans, but social media is also a hub for gossip and hearsay news. 

Shruti Chauhan’s social media life, especially her extremely intimate and affectionate welcome on Ahaan’s day-one debut with “I love you” and “Forever” kind of words, naturally brought about the dating gossip. It demonstrates how even such seemingly harmless expressions of goodwill are interpreted as misreading if framed within celebrity romance attraction. 

The inability of Ahaan and Shruti to publicly reject each other at first, and the subsequent social media exchange between the two, also spurred on these rumors to start anew, bringing to the fore the powerful role of perceived online discussion in molding the opinion of the masses.

Beyond the Buzz: Ahaan’s Focus and Future Endeavours

With “Saiyaara” flying high in terms of box office, Ahaan Panday’s priority, as per the source, is very much centered on his growing career. 

Breakup films generate a huge amount of pressure and hype, and for a newcomer, keeping up with the professional world is more important. The world is just full of buzz about love lives and juggling that at the same time as building a strong career base is a tightrope walk. 

Our source reveals that Ahaan is now focusing his energy on wisely selecting his future projects and proving himself to be an actual performer. That focus on his craft, as opposed to sensationalizing relationship drama, reflects a strategic path to his career, recognizing that true success in Bollywood is born of talent and hard work, not merely passing headlines.

Also Read: Ashish Chanchlani Shuts Down Dating Buzz With Elli AvrRam: ‘I Am Not That Mad!’

Tags: Ahaan pandayAhaan Panday dating rumoursShruti Chauhan

More News

Iran Warns UN Sanctions Could Halt Nuclear Talks With Europe
Paresh Rawal Reacts To Getting Trolled For Urine-Drinking Statement, Asks Are They Feeling Bad ‘Yeh Akele Pee Gaye’
Early Bird or Night Owl: What’s the Best Time to Study for Peak Focus?
Absolutely No Truth To It: Aamir Khan Quashes Rumours On A Movie Based On Meghalaya Murder Case
Son Ye Jin makes Comeback With Netlfix K-Drama ‘Variety’ Alongside Squid Game 2 Fame Jo Yu Ri
K-Drama Actors Who Started as Idols, And Totally Nailed It
Anne Hathaway Commands Attention with Edgy New Look in The Devil Wears Prada 2
UP Leads As Five Indian States Account For 50% Of Active GST Taxpayers, Says SBI
Did Angelina Jolie Go Under The Knife To Look Young? 50-Year-Old Hollywood Star’s Beauty Secret Revealed
Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours
Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours
Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours
Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours
Are Ahaan Panday And Shruti Chauhan Dating? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Rumours

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?