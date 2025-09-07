LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Armaan Malik Defends Brother Amaal Malik In Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: 'The Show Is Such' Sparks Buzz

Armaan Malik Defends Brother Amaal Malik In Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: ‘The Show Is Such’ Sparks Buzz

Amaal Mallik faces conflict and online hate inside Bigg Boss 19, but brother Armaan Malik defends him, blaming the show’s toxic environment. Calling Amaal strong enough to handle it, Armaan also highlighted their bond, artistry, and resilience against trolls

Armaan Malik defends brother Amaal in Bigg Boss 19 chaos (Pc: X)
Armaan Malik defends brother Amaal in Bigg Boss 19 chaos (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 7, 2025 17:43:18 IST

The unpredictable and unstable reality TV star world, especially a program such as the Bigg Boss, tends to reveal a side of celebrities that their audience has never witnessed before. Amaal Mallik, a famous music composer/singer has been a recent victim of this phenomenon as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19.

The house has been characterized by his combination of self-discovery and aggressive conflict, and the result has been a flood of online oppression. His brother and constant partner, singer Armaan Malik, has also come out in a touching show of support and defended him, saying that the nature of the show itself is one in which such toxicity thrives.

The Bigg Boss Show’s Toxic Environment

Armaan speaks to an emotion a lot of people have regarding reality shows. Such exposure by being under constant watch and intentional provocation by the housemates may result in misrepresentation and extreme scrutiny by the population. Armaan saying that it is such and that he was not in it initially, illuminates the dramatized calculation and manipulation of the game that tends to characterize the narrative of the Bigg Boss show.

He was sure that Amaal will be able to cope with the situation, referring to him as the person able to cope with toxicity as a boss. This assertion underscores that what the audience perceives is a filtered variety of personality in a person and is usually exaggerated to entertain.

Defending A Brother Amaal Malik And An Artist

The backing of Armaan extends beyond simply defense of the format of the show; it is a verbatim defense of the character and artistry of his brother. Amaal had experience online hate with some of the users arguing that he only succeeds because of his brother. Armaan has reacted to these trolls like a master, reminding them of the close relationship and teamwork that they have.

They have produced many chartbusters together, and the position of Armaan lends credence to the fact that they have strong professional and personal rapport. He does not only defend Amaal as a friend, but he also guarantees his integrity as a musician and a person, which shows that their friendship goes beyond the shallowness of fame.

Armaan Malik Defends Brother Amaal Malik In Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: 'The Show Is Such' Sparks Buzz

QUICK LINKS