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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties

Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties

Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026, from health issues related to her heart and left behind a remarkable body of work. The name Asha Bhosle has been synonymous with music in India for more than 70 years, with over 12,000 songs recorded in nearly every genre imaginable.

Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth
Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 12, 2026 15:37:54 IST

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Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties

Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026, from health issues related to her heart and left behind a remarkable body of work. The name Asha Bhosle has been synonymous with music in India for more than 70 years, with over 12,000 songs recorded in nearly every genre imaginable.

Her unique and versatile style allows her to be recognized as one of the best voices of her time. The song “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” is just one example of her many hit records, but she also produced a vast array of other songs that continue to be heard and loved today. In addition to producing soulful ballads, Asha produced numerous upbeat dance hits as well!

Early Life and Musical Roots

Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, into a musically inclined family, Asha was the daughter of Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti. Her father, a respected classical singer and stage actor, passed away when she was just nine years old. Following this loss, the family moved from Pune to Kolhapur and eventually to Mumbai. Alongside her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha began singing and acting in films at a young age to support the family.

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Marriage and Personal Struggles

At just 16, Asha eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle, marrying against her family’s wishes. The marriage, however, was troubled, and after facing difficulties with her in-laws, she returned to her maternal home with her children while pregnant with her third. The couple eventually separated in 1960. Her siblings—including Lata and Usha Mangeshkar—went on to become noted playback singers, while Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar made their mark in music direction.

Children and Family

Her eldest son, Hemant Bhosle—named after Hemant Kumar—initially worked as a pilot before briefly pursuing a career in music direction. He passed away in 2015 after battling cancer. Her daughter Varsha, a columnist, tragically died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 56. Her youngest son, Anand Bhosle, manages her professional affairs.

Among her grandchildren, Chaitanya (Chintu) Bhosle is a musician and a member of the band “A Band of Boys,” while her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has ventured into business, running an Apple retail outlet in Mumbai.

A Second Chance at Love

In 1980, Asha married celebrated music composer Rahul Dev Burman after a brief romance, despite reported opposition from his family. This was the second marriage for both. Rahul Dev Burman, who was six years younger than her, had previously divorced Rita Patel in 1971. Their partnership became one of the most iconic collaborations in Indian music.

The Legendary Artist

Asha Bhosle began her career at age ten and became an iconic figure in Indian music. She has received many awards throughout her career, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In addition to being one of India’s most highly regarded artists, she has received several other honors in her long career, which include a place in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist of all time. 

Net Worth and Business Ventures

Asha Bhosle’s estimated net worth is between ₹200 – ₹250 crores according to various reports, with most of this money coming from her many successful albums and recording accomplishments spanning several decades.

Culinary Ventures: Asha’s Restaurants

Apart from music, she also had an interest in food, resulting in the establishment of an international restaurant chain named “Asha’s” that was established in 2002 in the city of Dubai. The restaurant chain expanded throughout the Gulf area (UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain) and in the UK – primarily in Birmingham and Manchester – and is known for its fine dining experience with her own personal touch to it.

Asha Bhosle was said to own properties valued between ₹80-100 Crores (roughly £10 million/$16 million US) as well as having numerous valuable pieces of real estate, which include high-end residences in both Mumbai and Pune. The success of her concerts gave way to an enormous global following and throughout the years, Asha has toured the globe, performing in many continents such as Dubai, Trinidad, USA, and Canada and impressing audiences with her classic voice.

ALSO READ:  RIP Asha Bhosle: PM Modi, Bollywood Mourn Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle’s Demise

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Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties

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Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties
Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties
Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties
Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Take A look At Singer’s Rs 250-Crore Lavish Lifestyle, Family, Career, Marriages And Properties

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