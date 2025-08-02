Ashutosh Gowariker Gets Mistaken For Sanjay Leela Bhansali, This Is How The Director Reacted

Ashutosh Gowariker, best known for directing “Lagaan”, served as a jury member for the 71st National Film Awards—an event that shines a spotlight on creativity and technical excellence in Indian cinema for the year 2023.

After the winners were announced, Gowariker addressed the press.

Ashutosh Gowariker gets mistaken for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Things got a bit awkward when a reporter, confusing him with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, brought up “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.” Gowariker, unfazed, quickly set the record straight: “That’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.” The journalist apologized, and Gowariker let it slide with a smile and a simple, “That’s okay.”

Another reporter suggested he’s been missing from the public eye since “Lagaan.” Gowariker, not missing a beat, shot back, “So, I think you stopped going to the theatre after Lagaan.” The room cracked up—classic Gowariker, handling the moment with a sharp wit.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s career

Gowariker’s journey as a director started with “Pehla Nasha” in 1993, but it was “Lagaan” in 2001 that put him on the national map, even earning an Oscar nomination.

He followed up with “Swades” (2004) starring Shah Rukh Khan, and “Jodhaa Akbar” (2008) with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. His most recent outing, “Panipat” (2019), didn’t fare well at the box office.

On the topic of “The Kerala Story” controversy—Sudipto Sen’s film picked up both Best Director and another major award—Gowariker admitted the jury engaged in thorough discussions. “There were deliberations,” he said, but clarified that every award was the result of a unanimous jury decision.

This year’s National Film Awards saw major wins for Bollywood: “12th Fail” took Best Feature Film, and acting honours went to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji. The Telugu superhero flick “HanuMan” grabbed the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) category.

