Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Controversy: Latest Haryanvi Song Pulled From YouTube After Govt Legal Complaint, FIR Filed Over ‘Obscene’ Lyrics

Rapper Badshah has landed in legal trouble after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him in Haryana’s Panchkula district. The complaint accuses the singer of including obscene and objectionable content that allegedly demeans the dignity of women in his recently released Haryanvi song Tateeree.

Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Song Taken Down From YouTube

Indian rapper Badshah has recently made headlines over his latest song “Tateeree.” The Haryanvi hip-hop track, released on March 1, 2026, has been removed from his official YouTube channel, displaying a message stating that the content is unavailable in the country following a legal complaint from the government.

However, despite the removal from the official channel, full versions of the song are still circulating on several other platforms.

The track has triggered controversy, with many critics accusing the rapper of including objectionable and inappropriate lyrics in the song.

What Is Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Controversy?

The case was reportedly registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Friday after a local resident, Abhay Choudhry, filed a complaint alleging that Badshah’s song and its video contain obscene and disrespectful content, including objectionable language and inappropriate gestures.

The complaint also claimed that the video features girls dressed in school uniforms, which he described as offensive and sending a negative message to society.

Taking note of the allegations, Haryana Police registered a case against Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.